Compton Man Arrested in Connection With String of Jewelry Store Robberies

A 32-year-old Compton man suspected of stealing more than $170,000 worth of jewelry in a string of robberies in downtown Los Angeles’s Jewelry District was arrested Friday. Traquan Lavon Bell is suspected of robbing at least four jewelry stores in the 600 block of South Hill Street beginning on March 23 when he allegedly entered a store and snatched $31,075 worth of jewelry from the owner’s hand, according to a Los Angeles Police Department statement.