Texas’ lower unemployment rate to end extended benefits, Workforce Commission to stop paying Sept. 11

Extended Benefits by law are only available during periods of high state or national unemployment, currently defined as an average rate of seasonally adjusted total unemployment that equals 6.5% or more. Texas triggered on to EB in May 2020.

On Aug. 20, the Department of Labor notified TWC that the state’s seasonally adjusted total unemployment rate fell below the 6.5% needed to remain on EB.

Claimants currently receiving EB may continue to receive benefits until the benefit week ending Sept. 11, as long as they remain eligible.

Claimants should continue to file payment requests and complete all EB work search requirements, to receive benefits through BWE Sept. 11.

TWC cannot pay EB for benefit weeks after Sept. 11, even for claimants who have a balance on their claim. Claimants receiving unemployment will not receive any additional unemployment benefits if they exhaust their regular benefits on or after Sept. 11.