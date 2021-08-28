Wild sign veteran defenseman Jordie Benn to 1-year deal

The Minnesota Wild got a rookie under contract, signing defenseman Carson Lambos to his three-year entry-level contract on Wednesday. This is Minnesota’s first ELC handed out to their class from the 2021 NHL Draft and the 26th overall pick certainly deserves a little bump. After his season in the Western Hockey League was put on pause last year, he went over to Finland and never really found his groove. Playing in three different divisions with three different rosters, Lambos’ draft stock dropped dramatically, having previously been heralded as one of the top defensemen and destined for a top-10 selection, and sliding down into the Wild’s lap at No. 26.