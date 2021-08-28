Flood Warning issued for Essex, Morris, Passaic by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 20:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/phi. NJC013-027-031-281300- /O.CON.KPHI.FL.W.0022.000000T0000Z-000000T0000Z/ /PINN4.1.ER.210823T1845Z.210825T0600Z.000000T0000Z.NO/ 854 PM EDT Fri Aug 27 2021 ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Passaic River At Pine Brook. * Until further notice. * At 8:15 PM EDT Friday the stage was 19.4 feet. * Flood stage is 19.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM EDT Friday was 19.7 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.5 feet early tomorrow afternoon. * Impact...At 19.0 feet, Street flooding begins in Fairfield including Camp Lane Road. Two Bridges Road is closed going into Lincoln Park and Wayne. * Impact...At 19.5 feet, Horseneck Road in Fairfield is subject to flooding and closures. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, Eagle Rock Avenue in Roseland is subject to flooding. Camp Lane Road, River Edge Drive and Broadway Lane in Fairfield are flooded. Stewart Place is closed. * Impact...At 20.5 feet, Bloomfield Avenue in West Caldwell floods. Matt Drive, Brook Street and Oak Road in Fairfield are flooded and subject to closures. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 19.4 feet on 06/06/2003. Target Area: Essex; Morris; Passaic The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in New Jersey Passaic River At Pine Brook affecting Morris, Essex, and Passaic Counties. For the Passaic River...including Pine Brook...Minor flooding is forecast. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Passaic River Pine Brook 19.0 19.4 Fri 8 pm EDT 19.4 19.3 19.1