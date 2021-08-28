Cancel
Allamakee County, IA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Allamakee, Clayton by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-27 19:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for northeastern Iowa...and southwestern Wisconsin. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Allamakee; Clayton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN CLAYTON AND SOUTH CENTRAL ALLAMAKEE COUNTIES At 753 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Monona, or 9 miles west of Prairie Du Chien, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Postville, Monona, McGregor, Marquette, Farmersburg, Hardin, Luana, Froelich, and Volney. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

