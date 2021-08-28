Flood Advisory issued for Lycoming, Sullivan by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 19:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Lycoming; Sullivan The National Weather Service in State College has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Lycoming County in north central Pennsylvania Southern Sullivan County in north central Pennsylvania * Until 1100 PM EDT. * At 854 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 2 inches of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Montoursville, Muncy, Hughesville, Montgomery, Lairdsville, Muncy Valley, Biggertown, Elimsport, Collomsville, Ricketts Glen State Park, South Williamsport, Oval, Williamsport Airport and Little League World Series Complex.