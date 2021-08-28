Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Severe Weather Statement issued for Dona Ana by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-27 18:53:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-27 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dona Ana THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL DONA ANA COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 700 PM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#18 53 00
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Howell County, MOweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Howell by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 19:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-04 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Howell A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL HOWELL COUNTY At 717 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over West Plains, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include West Plains HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Grant County, NMweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Grant by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 17:26:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-04 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Grant FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 530 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHEASTERN GRANT COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Dona Ana by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 18:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-04 20:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Dona Ana The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a * Flood Advisory for West Central Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico * Until 815 PM MDT. * At 613 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of West Central Dona Ana County Additional rainfall of up to 1 inch is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Torrance County, NMweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Torrance by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 21:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-04 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Torrance THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL TORRANCE COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 915 PM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm.
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Dona Ana by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 18:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-04 20:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Dona Ana FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 615 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR EAST CENTRAL DONA ANA COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Environmentweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Huerfano by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 16:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-05 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Huerfano THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL HUERFANO AND SOUTHWESTERN PUEBLO COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 700 PM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.
Howell County, MOweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Howell by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-06 17:40:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Howell THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL HOWELL COUNTY HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. However gusty winds of 40 to 50 mph are still possible with this thunderstorm.
Valley County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 04:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-05 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Valley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Valley County through 430 AM CDT At 349 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Elyria, or 9 miles west of Ord, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Ord around 405 AM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Holt by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 07:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-05 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Holt A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 AM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL HOLT COUNTY At 744 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles northeast of O`Neill, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Page and Opportunity. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
El Paso County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for El Paso, Hudspeth by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 12:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-05 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: El Paso; Hudspeth The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southern Otero County in south central New Mexico Northeastern El Paso County in western Texas Northwestern Hudspeth County in western Texas * Until 500 PM MDT. * At 157 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Hueco Tanks, McGregor Range Base and Hueco Mountain Estates. Additional rainfall of up to 1 inch is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
El Paso County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for El Paso, Hudspeth by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-05 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: El Paso; Hudspeth The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southern Otero County in south central New Mexico Northeastern El Paso County in western Texas Northwestern Hudspeth County in western Texas * Until 500 PM MDT. * At 157 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Hueco Tanks, McGregor Range Base and Hueco Mountain Estates. Additional rainfall of up to 1 inch is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Catron County, NMweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Catron, Socorro by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 14:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-05 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Do not camp along streams and rivers. Remain alert when hiking in steep, narrow canyons. Know where you are relative to low spots and drainages. Target Area: Catron; Socorro FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHWESTERN SOCORRO AND EASTERN CATRON COUNTIES At 200 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain have mostly shifted into northwest Sierra County. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain may have fallen within the past hour when the storms were located in the far southwest part of Socorro and extreme southeast Catron counties. Runoff from the heavy rainfall and resultant flash flooding is expected to persist for another hour or so. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Southwestern Socorro and Eastern Catron Counties FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Lea County, NMweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lea by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 16:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-05 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Lea The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for West Central Lea County in southeastern New Mexico * Until 415 PM MDT. * At 211 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of West Central Lea County This includes the following streams and drainages Monument Draw.
Lea County, NMweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lea by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 14:08:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-05 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Lea The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for West Central Lea County in southeastern New Mexico * Until 415 PM MDT. * At 211 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of West Central Lea County This includes the following streams and drainages Monument Draw.
Otero County, NMweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Otero by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 13:36:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-05 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Otero The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southern Otero County in south central New Mexico Northeastern El Paso County in western Texas Northwestern Hudspeth County in western Texas * Until 500 PM MDT. * At 157 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Hueco Tanks, McGregor Range Base and Hueco Mountain Estates. Additional rainfall of up to 1 inch is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Terrebonne Parish, LAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Terrebonne by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 08:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-10 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Terrebonne The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Western Lafourche Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northeastern Terrebonne Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 255 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Houma, Bayou Cane and Gray.
Sierra County, NMweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Sierra by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 13:36:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-05 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Sierra The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Sierra County in south central New Mexico Northeastern Grant County in southwestern New Mexico * Until 515 PM MDT. * At 214 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Emory Pass, NM-152, and Kingston. Additional rainfall of up to 1 inch is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Grant County, NMweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Grant by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 16:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-05 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Grant The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Sierra County in south central New Mexico Northeastern Grant County in southwestern New Mexico * Until 515 PM MDT. * At 214 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Emory Pass, NM-152, and Kingston. Additional rainfall of up to 1 inch is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Grant County, NMweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Grant by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 14:39:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-05 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Grant The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Sierra County in south central New Mexico Northeastern Grant County in southwestern New Mexico * Until 515 PM MDT. * At 214 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Emory Pass, NM-152, and Kingston. Additional rainfall of up to 1 inch is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Grant County, NMweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Grant by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 14:59:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-05 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Grant The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Sierra County in south central New Mexico Northeastern Grant County in southwestern New Mexico * Until 515 PM MDT. * At 214 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Emory Pass, NM-152, and Kingston. Additional rainfall of up to 1 inch is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Comments / 0

Community Policy