Severe Weather Statement issued for Dona Ana by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 14:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-05 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Do not camp along streams and rivers. Remain alert when hiking in steep, narrow canyons. Know where you are relative to low spots and drainages. Target Area: Catron; Socorro FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHWESTERN SOCORRO AND EASTERN CATRON COUNTIES At 200 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain have mostly shifted into northwest Sierra County. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain may have fallen within the past hour when the storms were located in the far southwest part of Socorro and extreme southeast Catron counties. Runoff from the heavy rainfall and resultant flash flooding is expected to persist for another hour or so. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Southwestern Socorro and Eastern Catron Counties FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED