Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado State

Colorado Man Shot, Killed in Miami Restaurant by Man High on Mushrooms

By Dave Jensen
Posted by 
KOOL 107.9 KBKL
KOOL 107.9 KBKL
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A young man on vacation with his family was shot defending his baby as another young man on vacation came in wielding a gun. Dustin Wakefield was tragically at the wrong place at the wrong time on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, when all he was trying to do was enjoy a meal while on vacation. The 22-year-old construction worker who lives in Castle Rock was shot by a 22-year-old man from Georgia who was also in town on vacation.

kool1079.com

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Grand Junction, CO
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KOOL 107.9 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
City
Miami, FL
State
Georgia State
City
Denver, CO
City
Castle Rock, CO
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mushroom#Colorado Man Shot#The Denver Gazette#Miami Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Colorado StatePosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Marijuana Jazz Club Coming to Colorado

A once-popular Colorado bar will most likely be converted into a marijuana-friendly jazz club before the end of October. The club, which was once known as Drunken Monkeys Neighborhood Tavern, was recently purchased by a Colorado man that has been involved in the ever-growing marijuana industry in the Centennial state for several years.
Colorado StatePosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

11-Year-Old Attacked, Robbed While Selling Popsicles At Colorado Park

An 11-year-old has been forced to close his very-own refreshment stand after a teenage boy attacked and robbed him. According to reports via KDVR, an 11-year-old boy and his younger brother were hanging out at Cherry Knolls Park in Centennial on Sunday evening (Aug. 29). The boys had brought a cooler to the park in an effort to earn money by selling popsicles, sodas, and candy to any and all parkgoers.
Colorado StatePosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Man Drowns in Manure Pit in Colorado

A man that was working in the dairy industry in Colorado, unfortunately, passed away in an extremely horrible manner. The man, Juan Panzo Temoxtle, was a Mexican immigrant working in Colorado in hopes of eventually being able to purchase a new home for his family in Mexico. Unfortunately, Temoxtle passed away while training for a new job at a dairy farm in LaSalle, Colorado in a disturbing manner.
Colorado StatePosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Best Of Colorado: Bishop Castle Has A Fire Breathing Dragon

There are so many things to do and see here in Colorado. Unique places, awesome places, fun places, and awe-inspiring places. I think this particular spot can be described using ALL of the adjectives at the same time and I don't know how I've gone so long without knowing about it especially since I have a 6-year-old who LOVES castles and dragons. I may have found his dream spot.
Colorado StatePosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Man Accused of Killing Stepson + Dumping Body in Colorado

A couple is facing serious charges after the stepfather of a young boy allegedly killed the child and, after which, the couple dumped the boy's body in a ravine. The boy's mother, 25-year-old Nickolle Aguilar, and the boy's stepfather, 26-year-old Daniel Garcia, allegedly placed the child's remains in a Colorado ravine after Garcia struck him with such force that he unfortunately and tragically succumbed to his injuries and passed away.
TravelPosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

26 Colorado Hot Springs to Warm Your Bones

Hiking, offroading, mountain climbing, swimming, will wear you out after a long weekend. What can you do to help relax your muscles after a full day of Centennial State fun? How about warming your bones in any one of Colorado's hot springs?. Mineral Baths and Hot Springs are scattered across...
Colorado StatePosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

10 Things You Didn’t Know About Olathe, Colorado

Olathe, Colorado is not large, but there are some interesting things you didn't know about this tiny western Colorado town. You'll find the community of Olathe right along Highway 50 between Delta and Montrose. Unless Olathe happens to be your destination, you're not going to pass through the town unless you purposely make the effort to turn off the main road and drive into town.
Boulder County, COPosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

One Climber Dead, One Injured In Fall at Eldorado Canyon State Park

Around 5:41 in the evening on August 26, 2021, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office reported a call saying two climbers had fallen in Eldorado Canyon State Park. The two male climbers were scaling the Wind Tower in the park and were reportedly at the top of the second pitch and getting ready to advance the third. Witnesses reported the two climbers fell about 150 to 200 feet until they hit a tree.

Comments / 0

Community Policy