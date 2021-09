"America is back," goes President Joe Biden's catchphrase, but his unapologetic exit from Afghanistan shows America won't be back to business as usual. Today "the public is not committed to a large international role, certainly not of the sort the US played in the 1950s-1990s," Franklin told AFP. Regarding Afghanistan in particular, polls show strong backing for exiting -- 77 percent, according to a new Washington Post-ABC News poll -- even if Biden is taking a battering for the chaotic manner of the withdrawal.