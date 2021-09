The Central Washington University Volleyball team fell to the Portland State Vikings in three sets in a single exhibition match. "This was good for us. We got to get some players in and worked on our lineups, but overall, we weren't as sharp as we have been up to this point." Said CWU Head Coach Mario Andaya. "PSU was in system a lot and kept us off balance most of the day, so they had a lot to do with our struggles. We struggled passing and finding any offense or big swings. We had good moments for sure, so we will feed off that moving forward."