Father says Biden 'turned his back on' Marine son killed in Kabul airport attack

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kn2uv_0bfJXxd800


The father of a U.S. Marine who died in a suicide bombing Thursday at the Kabul airport expressed anger toward President Joe Biden and military leadership.

Steve Nikoui, a carpenter in California and a Trump supporter, shared details of the"excruciating day" when he learned his son, Kareem Nikoui, was among the 13 U.S. service members killed in the blast that an Islamic State affiliate has taken credit for.

In a tearful interview with the Daily Beast , Nikoui said he wants to "respect the office" of the president" but cast the decision to allow the Taliban to defend the airport as a critical mistake.

“They sent my son over there as a paper pusher and then had the Taliban outside providing security,” Nikoui said. “I blame my own military leaders … Biden turned his back on him. That’s it."

TRIBUTES POUR IN FOR SERVICE MEMBERS KILLED IN KABUL TERROR ATTACK

Biden defended U.S. dependence on the Taliban to secure the perimeter around the airport as thousands of U.S. troops assist with the evacuations of U.S. citizens and Afghan allies ahead of an Aug. 31 pullout deadline.

"There is no evidence thus far that I’ve been given, as a consequence by any of our commanders in the field, that there has been collusion between the Taliban and ISIS in carrying out what happened today both in front of the hotel and what is expected to continue for — beyond today," he said on Thursday.

Biden said he did not think it was a mistake to rely on the Taliban, noting, "It's not a matter of trust, it's a matter of mutual self-interest."

This followed Gen. Frank McKenzie Jr., commander of U.S. Central Command, telling reporters the Taliban and the United States share “the common goal” of getting Western troops out by Aug. 31.

“As long as we keep that common purpose alive, they’ve been useful to work with. They’ve cut some of our security concerns down, and they’ve been useful to work with going forward,” McKenzie said.

During the interview, Steve Nikoui described what it was like when Marines came to his home to deliver the news his son was killed.

They were "more choked up than me," Nikoui said, adding: "I was actually trying to console them. But at the same time, I just wanted them to get out as soon as possible so that no one from my family came back and saw them. I thought it appropriate that I be able to tell them."

Nikoui also said his son Kareem "loved what he was doing" and that he "always wanted to be a Marine."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

“He really loved that [Marine Corps] family. He was devoted. He was going to make a career out of this, and he wanted to go," he said. "No hesitation for him to be called to duty."

"I haven't gone to bed all night," Nikoui said. "I'm still in shock. I haven't been able to grasp everything that's going on."

The suicide blast outside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul killed at least 60 Afghans and 13 U.S. service members on Thursday, according to Afghan and U.S. officials .

Biden vowed to hunt down those responsible for the attack and on Saturday, local time, the U.S. military conducted a drone strike targeting an ISIS-K "planner."

