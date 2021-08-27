Watch now: St. Louis County Council passes mask resolution

The St. Louis County Council on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 voted along party lines to adopt their own mask resolution. The resolution is not enforceable by law according to the several council members. Members that voted yes, did so to show their support for wearing a mask. Council Chairwoman Rita Heard Days and Councilman Tim Fitch provided statements about how they view the resolution. Video by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com.