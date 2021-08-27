Vax Up Philly Parade Offers Free Vaccinations at Multiple Locations For One-Day-Only Event
Vax Up Philly Parade Offers Free Vaccinations at Multiple Locations For One-Day-Only Event. Philadelphians will take to the streets with the high-spirited Vax Up Philly Parade, a one-day-only, multi-location, effervescent community-minded event offering free vaccinations, live music, education, and more with Jefferson Health, Snacktime Philly, Radio Kismet, Philadelphia’s Acting Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole, Philadelphia 76ers SQUAD 76 dancers, Conrad Benner’s Streets Dept and others, on Sunday, August 29, starting at 11 am at FDR Park, continuing to Dilworth Park, and culminating at Philadelphia OIC located at 1231 North Broad Street.wooderice.com
