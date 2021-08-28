Cancel
Sumter, SC

When can a school go virtual this year? A more-than 50% staff shortage can lead to temporary move to remote learning

By BRUCE MILLS bruce@theitem.com
Item
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen can a public school in South Carolina go to virtual, remote learning at least temporarily, given the current surge in COVID-19 associated with the delta variant?. That has become a major question in the last week or so locally and statewide, and a state Department of Education official and Sumter School District Superintendent Penelope Martin-Knox spoke directly on the details on Friday with The Sumter Item.

