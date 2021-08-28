Severe Weather Statement issued for Cerro Gordo, Worth by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-27 19:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for north central Iowa. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cerro Gordo; Worth A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT FOR EASTERN WORTH AND NORTHEASTERN CERRO GORDO COUNTIES At 749 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Manly, or 9 miles northeast of Mason City, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Mason City, Northwood, Manly, Plymouth, Kensett, Grafton, Rock Falls, Bolan and Northwood Municipal. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPHalerts.weather.gov
