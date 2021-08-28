Cancel
Bull-riding event set next month on 'Lady Lex'

By Tim Griffin
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 8 days ago
One of Buc Days most popular events is coming back for an encore.

The Professional Bull Riders will be here next month for a charity fundraiser.

But it won’t be at the American Bank Center, as usual.

The PBR Rodeo will be presented on the flight deck of the U.S.S. Lexington Museum.

The event is a fundraiser for the Air Force Reserve Cowboys for a Cause.

Work crews are bringing in more than 750,000 pounds of dirt to construct a bull-riding arena on the “Lady Lex.”

The big show is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 4.

Ticket prices are $150.

