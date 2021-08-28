Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Skin Care

This Black-Owned Skincare Line Is an Expression of ‘Love for the Earth and Humanity’

Posted by 
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sp7wG_0bfJV3Vn00

We here at GOBankingRates want to help get our nation’s small businesses back on their feet after the COVID-19 pandemic. To do that, we’re highlighting readers’ favorite small businesses around the country and shining a spotlight on what makes them special to their customers and their towns.

Have a Small Business That You’d Like To See Highlighted? Nominate Them Here

In this edition of our Small Business Spotlight series, we’re featuring R&ARIE , a skincare company based in Portland, Oregon. Owner Reeba Daniel creates unique intentional self-care products and small business collaborations to provide themed gift boxes and holistic life support. Here, we chat with her about how losing a job inspired her to strike out on her own, the barriers she has faced as a Black entrepreneur and her unique vision for the future of her company.

Was there a particular moment or experience that inspired you to start your business?

In November of 2019, the company I worked for closed unexpectedly. With encouragement from my ancestors, family and friends, I decided to launch my company. I started with dropshipping while I finalized my SHEA + skincare line for release. Once released, brand offerings increased quickly as my skill sets grew.

Read More: How Small-Business Struggles Hurt All Americans

What did you take from past experiences or jobs that you knew you wanted to be a part of your new business?

I knew I wanted to create a diverse, equitable and inclusive culture where ideas are discussed respectfully [and] where policies honor lived experience over traditional corporate culture.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=495xpD_0bfJV3Vn00

What has been the most rewarding aspect of being a business owner?

I no longer feel like a fish trying to climb the corporate ladder. I have found a way to share my love for the earth and humanity creatively and show others the path through a connection of having the same.

How has the pandemic affected your business?

The pandemic and social justice movement continues to impact my business. In the beginning, shipping delays for months was the encouragement needed to start my own line of products to better serve our customers. I also did local delivery porch drops. Although there was more funding for small businesses, much of the criteria excluded micro- and solo-entrepreneurs. I also produce CBD products, which excluded me from necessary grants. Receiving the NuLeaf grant and small EIDL was the lifeline I needed to scale as the business grew. The pandemic also made it glaringly obvious the barriers Black women have to secure grants and affordable funding. It is an ongoing issue I face to this day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U6xaI_0bfJV3Vn00

How can people continue to support your business during this time?

We are all about building an intentional community based on authentic life connection and increasing the resiliency of earth’s members. Join us by sending an email of what support you can offer and need. A larger increase in B2C and B2B sales will allow us to expand, hire and provide sliding-scale pricing. Access to farmland and unused spaces to grow ingredients will allow us to continue the vision of increasing food sovereignty and provide BIPOC healers with sliding-scale pricing for ingredients needed for their products. Following us on social media and sharing the vision with others is so helpful and vital to this cause.

Discover: Best States for Small-Business Owners

What advice would you give to someone who wants to start their own business?

Do your research. Does it resonate? If not, let it go. If so, get proper licensing. Launch and get support before you need it. There are many resources to find a mentor and like-minded creators. We are here to help.

More From GOBankingRates

This interview has been edited for clarity.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : This Black-Owned Skincare Line Is an Expression of ‘Love for the Earth and Humanity’

Comments / 1

GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
47K+
Followers
5K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#Skincare#R Arie#Shea#Nuleaf#Eidl#Bipoc#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Related
Environmentuconn.edu

Rx for Humanity: Whole Earth Environmentalism

Last month, the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released the Sixth Assessment Report: Climate Change 2021: The Physical Science Basis (AR6). The report details a troubling outlook and was met with a flood of emotions ranging from anger to fear to helplessness from people around the world.
Skin CareBusiness Insider

Nature's Sunshine Unveils New Skincare Line, l'amara

Natural health and wellness company Nature's Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) has launched its new clean beauty line, l'amara, in the U.S. The collection features a blend of natural ingredients from land and sea to boost natural beauty. Nature's Sunshine first introduced the l'amara line in Asia in 2020. l'amara has a...
Skin CarePosted by
@wearemitu

11 Latina-Owned Skincare Brands To Help Transition Your Glow Into Fall

Photos via BecaliaBotanicals; vamigasbotanicals; deziskin/Instagram. Having a skincare routine has become many people’s favorite part of self-care. Between a regimen that includes moisturizers and serums, you can have glowy, bouncy, flawless skin. But with so many options, it can be easy to get sucked down the rabbit hole of skincare brands. After all, there’s always a new trendy product that some influencer or beauty guru promises will give you glass skin.
Agriculturemymodernmet.com

Farmer Herds Sheep Into a Heart Shape To Express His Love and Grief

Memorializing a loved one can be a helpful way to process grief. One sheep farmer has recently used his herds as a paintbrush to sketch a special monument to his aunt across his fields in Gurya, New South Wales, Australia. When Ben Jackson's Aunty Debby passed away after a two-year battle with cancer, he could not attend her funeral due to pandemic restrictions. Instead, he created a sheep “heart” as an expression of love and grief.
ShoppingThrillist

'Yemisi Awosan Loves These Black-Owned Brands, and You Should Too

The Egunsi Foods founder reveals the Black-owned makers and purveyors to support this month, and all year round. We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.
Small Businessnationalblackguide.com

Minding Our Business: Black Woman -Owned Marketplace

Join The Brown Girls Project for a fun shopping experience with a purpose dedicated to supporting black women owned small businesses. The Brown Girls Project is hosting its first shopping experience dedicated to all black women owned small businesses. Join us to shop with 2 floors filled with black woman owned businesses ready to introduce you to their awesome brands, products and services!
Jackie Ainamyhoustonmajic.com

5 Black-Owned Luxury Candle Brands

If you’re like me, you’re always on the hunt for a good candle – one that seems to just call your name. From the luxurious packaging to the long-lasting scent that fills your space with aroma and ambiance, burning that beloved wax has become a ritual for you. According to...
Skin CareTrendHunter.com

Culturally Hybrid Skincare Lines

Prakti is a first-of-its-kind hybrid beauty brand. The brand fuses cultural richness, rituals, and Indian spirituality with contemporary Western energy to create a new line of products. Inspired by Indian beauty practices passed down through generations, Prakti is on a mission to create innovative beauty products that support women around the world.
Visual Artflaunt.com

Art Is the Greatest Medium for the Expression of Raw Human Emotions, Says Bolli Blas

Before the written word and the creation of our extensive vocabulary, humans used other means of expression. From the earliest hieroglyphs of Egypt to the masterworks of Leonardo Di Vinci, we have been using art to express our truest emotions for thousands of years. Visual artist Bolli Blas believes that art has been used throughout the years to convey our rawest emotions because it can say a thousand words with a single brushstroke.
Beauty & Fashionthezoereport.com

35 Black-Owned Handbag Brands To Support Now & Forever

One of the major topics that has emerged from the Black Lives Matter movement is the representation of Black-owned businesses in the retailer space (both physical and virtual) and the power consumers have in deciding where, and how, to spend their money. For those who feel inspired by Aurora James' national 15 Percent Pledge, an initiative established in June 2020 that calls on retailers to dedicate 15 percent of shelf space to Black-owned brands, you, too, can make a similar pledge on an individual level. It's as simple as saying, "I'll buy more from Black-owned brands, like shopping Black-owned handbags or ordering from Black-owned restaurants."
Chicago, ILKGO

Semicolon is a Black woman-owned bookstore in Chicago

CHICAGO -- Chicago's Black woman-owned bookstore, Semicolon, is not only serving up good reads and good vibes, but also promoting literacy and learning in its community. "Beyond the dopest bookstore in Chicago, we are a space that focuses on Black comfort," owner Danielle Mullen said. "I want to see little Black babies deciding that they want to own a bookstore of all things. You don't have to rap, sing, act, play basketball, you don't have to do that, you can do whatever you want. Black people are incredibly nuanced, and I try to prove that fact, every day."
CancerEurekAlert

Oncotarget: RNA expression differences between Black and White Americans

Oncotarget published "RNA expression differences in prostate tumors and tumor-adjacent stroma between Black and White Americans" which reported that the authors examined RNA expression in both tumor and TAS of BA compared to WA. After evaluating the geographical ancestry of each sample, preliminary analysis of their own RNA-seq data of...
Relationship Advicecmlibrary.org

For the love of the Black family

Family reunions are a time for families to gather and create lasting memories and experiences, share wisdom, pass along tradition, have fun and EAT good food! The summertime is also when Black families commonly plan their weekends around the summer tradition of their annual or bi-annual family reunion. Covid has...
Akron, OHideastream.org

Making It: Eat Speak Love Supports Minority-Owned Businesses In Akron

Business: Eat Speak Love, a platform for elevating Akron’s women and minority-owned businesses toward a goal of economic equity. Eat Speak Love supports other women-owned and Black-owned businesses right here in our community, and we feature them in our subscription boxes and our events. Our subscription boxes are a fun way to get the brands that exist right here in our backyard out to the community. Our subscribers are really invested in what's new and what's going on right here in Akron, and so we bring them little treats and trinkets and samples of different products right here from our city. They try the product, they fall in love with it, and then our goal is to get them to support that business.
Skin CareIn Style

​​Vivica A. Fox Is the Latest Celeb to Post About That Korean Skincare Brand Everyone Loves

This just in: Vivica A. Fox is the latest celebrity to rave about Aloisia Beauty, the Korean beauty and skincare brand that's blowing up on social media practically every time you refresh your feed. Just weeks ago, stars like Kate Hudson, Adriana Lima, and Alyssa Milano posted rave reviews about their skincare faves from Aloisia, including the popular Glow Exfoliating Soft Peel, which is formulated with papaya fruit enzymes and plant-based microcrystalline cellulose. This brilliant ingredient combo works hard to gently slough off dead skin cells, clear pores, and lock in moisture to reveal soft, radiant skin — and now there's a new product launch from the brand that's captured the attention of Fox.

Comments / 0

Community Policy