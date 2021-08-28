Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

LIVE WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article– The post-SummerSlam edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a video package of SummerSlam highlights. We’re live from the Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Kevin Owens. Cole says Pat McAfee is at home tonight recovering from COVID-19, but they just spoke and Pat is feeling better.

www.pwmania.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bianca Belair
Person
Kevin Owens
Person
Becky Lynch
Person
Zelina Vega
Person
Carmella
Person
Liv Morgan
Person
Corey Graves
Person
Sasha Banks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Smackdown#Combat#Wwe Smackdown#Fox#The Simmons Bank Arena#The Raw Women S Title
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon Demands ‘Burial’ Of Top WWE Diva

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was reportedly the brain behind the return of Becky Lynch, who has been away from the company for a year due to pregnancy. She went on to challenge Bianca Belair for the WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam as Sasha Banks who was scheduled for the match could not compete. ‘The Man’ shockingly squashed Bianca Belair and the decision of the outcome for the way it happened was lambasted.
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Seth Rollins on his relationship with Bayley

One of the couples that were formed right in the rings and backstage of the WWE, is made up of the two former world champions of their respective categories: Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. The two were in fact champions of both the most important world titles of Monday Night Raw and Friday Night Smackdown, with the beautiful Becky who even held both belts together, being defined at that juncture "Becky 2 Belts"
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Charlotte Flair makes an interesting revelation about Becky Lynch

We know very well that often the public in wrestling can be very annoying when they want, especially with inappropriate or unsolicited choirs that can put those in the ring in difficulty. When the road tour resumed after the pandemic, the biggest fear was that the WWE Universe could use these chants to annoy and try in vain to be cooler.
WWEPopculture

Nikki Bella Has Strong Reaction to Bianca Belair Losing to Becky Lynch at SummerSlam

One of the biggest surprises of SummerSlam was Becky Lynch returning and beating Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women's Championship. Fans were happy to see Lynch back in action after leaving in May 2020 due to her pregnancy, but how she beat Belair made fans very angry. WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella was asked about her favorite moment from SummerSlam and used the time to react to the Belair losing the title.
WWE411mania.com

Becky Lynch Shows Off Physique in New Gym Photo

– WWE SmackDown women’s champion Becky Lynch, who recently returned to action at WWE SummerSlam 2021, shared a gym photo on her Instagram account this week, showing off her fit physique. You can see her Instagram post below. Lynch wrote in the caption, “Back, and better than ever. Special thanks...
WWEstillrealtous.com

WWE Files New Trademark For Becky Lynch

The night after the 2020 Money in the Bank pay-per-view Becky Lynch announced her pregnancy then she relinquished the Raw Women’s Championship to Asuka before taking a hiatus. Prior to her absence from WWE programming Becky Lynch was one of the top stars in WWE, and fans heard Lynch refer...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE ‘Sabotage’ Becky Lynch With Fake Boos

Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair’s feud might just be in it’s infancy but it’s already captured O the full attention of the WWE Universe. Lynch would shockingly re-debut after a year away from the company due to pregnancy at WWE’s SummerSlam pay-per-view event last month. It would be here where Lynch would defeat Belair in convincing fashion for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship. Becky Lynch recently showed off her abs in this beautiful photo.
WWECBS Sports

WWE SmackDown results, recap, grades: New challengers emerge for Becky Lynch and Roman Reigns

The first WWE SmackDown after SummerSlam had some heavy lifting to do, immediately addressing the huge returns of Brock Lesnar and new SmackDown women's champion Becky Lynch. While Lesnar did not appear on the show, his return was felt as it drove Finn Balor to issue a title challenge to universal champion Roman Reigns rather than wait on the sidelines for "The Beast" to receive his championship opportunity.
WWEBleacher Report

Roman Reigns' Next Feud, Heel Becky Lynch and More WWE SmackDown Fallout

Friday's post-SummerSlam edition of SmackDown was a strong show with some good matches and a few segments that kicked off some new feuds. Becky Lynch made her return to the blue brand and received a huge ovation. She was quickly confronted by Bianca Belair, Carmella, Zelina Vega and Liv Morgan.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Eric Bischoff On How Brock Lesnar’s Return May Be Negative For WWE

At WWE SummerSlam 2021, WWE welcomed back two of their very best talents in Becky Lynch and Brock Lesnar. Becky Lynch made her return to interrupt SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and challenge her to a match for Belair’s title, in which “The Man” won fairly easily. In the main event of the show, Brock Lesnar approached Roman Reigns following “The Tribal Chief’s” win over John Cena. After the show went off the air, Lesnar gave Cena an F5.
WWEcentralrecorder.com

WWE Smackdown September 3rd 2021 – 5 Must See Moments!

This is one of the most awaited editions of WWE SmackdownThe blue brand of WWE Create a stacked deck. The Street Profits took on The Usos in a battle for the tag team titles. Cesaro fought Seth Rollins during a duel between two of WWE’s top technical wrestlers. Finn Balor fought Roman Reigns to win the WWE Universal Title. This was the main event. Here are 5 must-see moments Friday Night Smackdown.
WWEbleedingcool.com

WWE Smackdown Review 9/3/2021: Two DQs and a Little Snooze

With AEW All Out happening on Sunday, WWE nevertheless pressed forward with another episode of WWE Smackdown. Who called who on the phone? What normally acceptable moves resulted in DQ this week for no reason? What's Logan Paul up to? Find out here, folks!. Due to climate change, Takeback Season...
WWE411mania.com

Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 9.03.21

Hello there people, it’s time for another episode of Smackdown. Tonight we’re allegedly getting a Universal title match between champion Roman Reigns and Finn Balor, Balor challenged Reigns last week and it was accepted plus Balor has some allies in the form of the Street Profits to try and neutralize the Usos. That should also give a decent enough reason for the Profits and Usos to engage in a tag team title feud. Apparently Sasha Banks is being advertised for this show, but at this point I’m doubtful about that. But last week Bianca Belair won an elimination match to get a title shot at some point in the future against Becky Lynch, so we’ll probably get some kind of interaction between those two again this week. Happy Corbin debuted his new gimmick last week, and will probably be back again though in what capacity remains to be seen. Dominik Mysterio is continuing his slow heel turn, Shisuke Nakamura should get some kind of title program going sooner rather than later, and the Alpha Academy could be around somewhere too. Well that’s all the preamble I’ve got, let’s get to the action.
WWEBleacher Report

Will Logan Paul Wrestle? Reigns vs. Balor and More WWE SmackDown Fallout

Considering this wasn't a post- or pre-pay-per-view episode, Friday's SmackDown was more eventful than usual. The night started with some classic tag team wrestling, with The Usos facing The Street Profits in a non-title match. If the Profits won, they would have had an argument for a shot at the belts.
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Ric Flair feels sorry for Bianca Belair

Just over a week has passed since SummerSlam, the most anticipated pay-per-view of the summer, which was staged in front of the very h*t Las Vegas audience on August 21st. The event featured a number of big comebacks, most notably those of Becky Lynch and Brock Lesnar. The Irish superstar...
WWEComicBook

WWE's Becky Lynch Confirmed for This Week SmackDown

The Man Becky Lynch made her grand return to WWE at SummerSlam, and within a matter of minutes, she had taken down Bianca Belair and reclaimed the SmackDown Women's Championship. It surprised a lot of people and was pretty divisive across the board, and Lynch didn't offer much in the way of comment after the show. Thankfully we'll have another opportunity to get some answers this week, as a new ad for SmackDown reveals that Lynch will be making an appearance during this week's SmackDown on FOX, and hopefully, that comes with some answers regarding why she took a handshake from Belair and capitalized with a bit of a heel move before the bell.

Comments / 0

Community Policy