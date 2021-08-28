Floyd County woodworking business repurposes discarded lumber into high-end furniture

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. – Many locally owned businesses in Floyd County have a unique niche like music, history or artistry — like St. Pierre Woodworking and Sawmill. Owner, Bill St. Pierre has enjoyed woodworking since he was a child. It wasn’t until 2015 he turned his hobby into a full-time job. The business located in Floyd County takes in trees that have been torn down because of construction projects and repurposes them to create high-end furniture. They also do personalized projects using trees with sentimental value.