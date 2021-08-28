Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Eli Manning shares trailer for new college football-focused ESPN+ show 'Eli's Places'

By Andrew Olson
saturdaydownsouth.com
 8 days ago

Eli Manning’s new ESPN+ docuseries is coming soon. On Friday, the former Ole Miss quarterback shared a video preview of “Eli’s Places,” which will stream on ESPN+ starting Sept. 1. While brother Peyton Manning’s “Petyon’s Places” was NFL-themed, “Eli’s Places” focuses on college football. Based on the brief preview, the...

www.saturdaydownsouth.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Manning
Person
Steve Spurrier
Person
Ed Orgeron
Person
Peyton Manning
Person
Nick Saban
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#College Football#American Football#Espn#Ole Miss
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLThe Big Lead

Three's a Crowd for Peyton and Eli Manning

ESPN's alternate Monday Night Football production will exist very much as the Brothers Manning Show, as Front Office Sports' Michael McCarthy today reports Peyton and Eli won't have a permanent third person. Those familial ties remain unbroken and largely undefeated with another generation yet to begin his big-time playing career.
NFLUSA Today

See it: Eli Manning, Justin Tuck surprise Michael Strahan on GMA

It’s going to be a busy season of pregame and halftime ceremonies for the New York Giants in 2021. The Giants will be retiring the jersey of two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning on October 26 and celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Super Bowl XLVI team on October 17.
NFLPosted by
Primetimer

Peyton and Eli Manning won't have a host when they do their Monday Night Football simulcast for ESPN2

"ESPN initially intended to have a regular 'host' between the Mannings, but over weeks of rehearsals and phone calls, Peyton Manning’s Omaha Production’s and ESPN concluded the best approach would be the Mannings themselves commenting on the games," reports Front Office Sports' Michael McCarthy. "The wise-cracking brothers have both hosted Saturday Night Live. They’ve 'shined' so much during rehearsals the decision to keep the spotlight on them was an easy one." ALSO: The Manning brothers are expected to do their simulcast from different locations.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: ESPN Makes Surprising Decision On Peyton, Eli Manning

ESPN pulled out all the stops to snag Peyton and Eli Manning for roles during the upcoming NFL season. It worked, and the two former NFL greats will play a big role in the network’s coverage later this fall. Peyton and Eli will run ESPN’s Monday Night Football MegaCast this...
NFLYardbarker

Draft Review: Eli Manning, the Other Manning

EDITOR’S NOTE: Rick Gosselin spent 20 years as the NFL columnist for the Dallas Morning News, including 20 offseasons studying and researching prospects for the NFL draft. He didn’t watch any tape – he was a writer, not a scout – but he talked to the men who did watch tape. He built a network of NFL general managers, head coaches, personnel directors, scouts and assistant coaches from all 32 teams who would share with him their analyses of players. Gosselin used their insights to build his own draft board, Top 100 board and mock drafts. For 10 consecutive years he had the best Top 100 board in the country (2001-10), according to the Huddle Report, and three times he produced the best mock draft. Gosselin has been resurrecting his college scouting reports this summer for a look back at how NFL talent evaluators viewed draft prospects. Next up is Eli Manning, the third Manning to be selected in the Top 2 of a draft.
NFLPosted by
The Grand Rapids Press

Nick Saban forces tubing Eli Manning to wipe out in new ‘Eli’s Places’ trailer: ‘Roll Tide, baby’

It appears Nick Saban always gets the last laugh. In a trailer released Saturday, former NFL quarterback Eli Manning revealed his ESPN+ show “Eli’s Places.”. Among the entertaining clips is Saban, the Alabama coach, taking the former Ole Miss star tubing off the back of Saban’s boat. Manning asks Saban to take it easy on him. The coach responds with a “Roll Tide, baby,” before throwing the former New York Giants quarterback from the inner tube.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Eli Manning Talks Aaron Rodgers and Impressions of Rookie Quarterbacks

2x Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning joins Up On Game with LaVar Arrington, TJ Houshmandzadeh, and Plaxico Burress! Manning gives his thoughts on the current crop of rookie quarterbacks and explains why he believes the Packers drama with Aaron Rodgers is a testament to how the organization views Jordan Love. Manning looks back on his historic career and reveals his favorite moments from playing alongside Plaxico. Plus, Manning discusses the significance of the Manning brand and explores the idea of what his career would look like had he played in San Diego instead of New York.
NFLUSA Today

See it: Hilarious trailer for 'Eli's Places' debuts

Retired New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning is now just days away from debuting his brand new show on ESPN+, “Eli’s Places.”. Unlike “Peyton’s Places” which revisits seminal moments in NFL history through the eyes of players and coaches, Eli’s new show will focus on the “greatest stars” and “most iconic places” in college football.
NFLSports Illustrated

WATCH: Archie And Eli Manning Film ESPN's "Eli's Places" On Ole Miss campus

Archie and Eli Manning arrived at the UM campus to film a new production. The two former Ole Miss quarterbacks took a stroll down the Grove and cruised around the Circle. Eli Manning posted a trailer for "Eli's Places" on August 27th. The trailer features many Ole Miss sights. The tv show started streaming on ESPN+ on September 1st. The trailer gives a comical feel with cosplay costumes and Eli getting pulled over by the police with Archie in the passenger seat.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Eli Manning To Host Show For ESPN

The Manning Brothers have made a big splash in the sports media world since their retirements from the NFL. Now, Eli Manning is following in Peyton’s footsteps with a new show for ESPN. Peyton Manning has hosted 30 episodes over two seasons of his own show for the ESPN+ streaming...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Eagles Player Had A 2-Word Nickname For Cam Newton Today

Before they square off this Thursday night, the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles are going head-to-head this Tuesday afternoon in a joint practice. It didn’t take long for the two sides to voice their differences, as Eagles safety K’Von Wallace called Cam Newton “checkdown king”during the 7-on-7 drills. Wallace...

Comments / 0

Community Policy