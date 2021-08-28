Lafayette Transit System announces service changes due to Ida

With Hurricane Ida expected to make landfall along the Louisiana coast and the possible impacts it will have on Lafayette, the Lafayette Transit System (LTS) will operate at reduced capacity on Saturday, August 28, 2021 and will not provide service beginning Sunday, August 29.

Service will resume on Tuesday, August 31, weather permitting.

Saturday LTS riders should plan for longer-than-normal wait times and possible departure and arrival time delays.

