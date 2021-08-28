Milledgeville PD officer, motorist involved in crash

This 2013 Dodge Charger, operated by a Milledgeville police officer, sustained considerable damages, as did this 2016 Infiniti Q50, following a three-vehicle collision at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and North Columbia Street on Friday afternoon. One person was taken to Atrium Health Navicent Baldwin hospital in Milledgeville with injuries.

A Milledgeville police officer and another motorist crashed into one another, possibly head-on, at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and North Columbia Street in Milledgeville on Friday afternoon.

The collision happened shortly after 4 p.m.

The name of the police officer and driver of the private car had not been released Friday night. It was also unclear whether or not anyone was seriously injured or whether or not anyone was hospitalized.

Firefighters/first responders with Milledgeville Fire Rescue and personnel with Grady Emergency Medical Services were called to the wreck site.

The wreck snarled traffic at the busy intersection for more than an hour. Police officers directed traffic around the two-car wreck while a trooper from the Georgia State Patrol post in Milledgeville investigated at the scene.