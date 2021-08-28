15 iconic bars from TV history

The opening credits sequence of “The Good Fight” is so distinctive that even the location where it all began can’t quite shake it. When Lawson Deming and an assembled crew returned to Quixote Studios in Los Angeles to film the show’s latest round of exploding objects, they arrived to find there was still proof of their last visit, lodged in a spot high above them. “When we walked onto the stage, we hadn’t been there in two years. We still saw bits of debris embedded in the ceiling from the last time we’d been there. That stuff goes everywhere,” Deming said. For anyone...