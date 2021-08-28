Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

15 iconic bars from TV history

crossroadstoday.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo celebrate the legacy of famous fictional locales, Stacker took a look back at the past and picked 15 iconic TV bars. Selections come from a wide range of shows spanning genres and decades. These locations serve as ideal tools for character engagement and development, interesting scenarios, and alternate backdrops. Bars are a ripe setting for colorful background and secondary characters—not to mention the occasional outlandish situation.

www.crossroadstoday.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Beauty & FashionPosted by
WWD

A Brief History of the Iconic Tiffany Diamond

The Tiffany Diamond is one of the fine jeweler’s oldest and most recognizable pieces, and now the iconic piece is getting newfound attention in the brand’s latest ad campaign with new faces Beyoncé and Jay-Z. The couple, who signed with Tiffany & Co. last month, appeared in a new ad...
TV SeriesJournal Inquirer

Failures have been part of TV history

Now that Mike Richards has become part of TV history — lasting for nine days as host of “Jeopardy,” one of the shortest hosting stints in TV history — several websites thought it would be a good time to list other failures. There were two shows that were canceled after...
TV & Videosmetv.com

Do you recognize one of the most famous courts in film and TV history?

In 1965, The Addams Family gave us a glimpse of Gomez Addams as a Perry Mason type. The episode was called "The Addams Family in Court", and in it, Gomez refuses to pay a mere $10 fine to get Grandmama out of jail for a violation, instead preferring to defend her case in court, where he insists he never loses.
TV SeriesPosted by
IndieWire

‘The Good Fight’: Making One of the Most Memorable Credits Sequences in TV History

The opening credits sequence of “The Good Fight” is so distinctive that even the location where it all began can’t quite shake it. When Lawson Deming and an assembled crew returned to Quixote Studios in Los Angeles to film the show’s latest round of exploding objects, they arrived to find there was still proof of their last visit, lodged in a spot high above them. “When we walked onto the stage, we hadn’t been there in two years. We still saw bits of debris embedded in the ceiling from the last time we’d been there. That stuff goes everywhere,” Deming said. For anyone...
DrinksPosted by
Vogue Magazine

The History of the Honey Deuce, the U.S. Open’s Iconic Signature Cocktail

Wimbledon has the Pimm’s Cup. The Kentucky Derby has the Mint Julep. The U.S. Open has the Honey Deuce—Grey Goose, fresh lemonade, raspberry liqueur, all topped with a honeydew melon skewer. Over one million honey deuces have been served at Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in the past four years alone (that’s three million honeydew melon balls and over 37,000 bottles of Grey Goose, in case you were wondering). Every year, its popularity grows exponentially: there’s been an 88 percent increase in orders from 2015-2019. Simply put: You can’t not get a Honey Deuce (or its non-alcoholic iteration) at the Open.
TV & VideosPosted by
Black Enterprise

LeVar Burton and Iconic Children’s TV Show ‘Reading Rainbow’ Celebrated in New Documentary

Today, the leading premium documentary studio XTR announced Butterfly in the Sky, a feature-length documentary telling the story of Reading Rainbow. The film, which is currently in production, explores the legendary ’80s television program hosted by LeVar Burton that has been notably recognized as a classroom staple. Butterfly in the Sky chronicles the journeys of a handful of broadcasters, educators, filmmakers, and one incredible host who believed television could inspire a lifelong love of reading.
TV Showsmetv.com

A brief history of how much Mozart's music rocked classic TV

From Lurch playing a sonata on the Addams Family to Winchester blaring his music on the M*A*S*H finale, TV kept Mozart firmly woven in the pop fabric. After The Addams Family theme song ends at the start of the episode "Lurch and His Harpsichord," we see the tall TV butler seated at a piano, playing some Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.
TV SeriesComicBook

Peacock Just Added Another Iconic TV Series

We're in a brand new month and that means a fresh wave of new content has arrived on all of the streaming services. A number of hit films and fan-favorites are streaming on Peacock but the NBC Universal streamer just added a major hit that a certain generation of fans will be stoked to binge, all five seasons of the hit 1980s TV series The A-Team. Starring.
TV SeriesNewsweek

The 100 Best TV Shows From the '90s

Before there was streaming, over-the-top media services, and satellite television, there was TGIF and Must-See TV. The 1990s proved to be a turning point in television history. Networks like NBC and ABC stocked up on comedies and realistic dramas, while relative newcomer Fox had its own arsenal of groundbreaking shows. Even cable networks like HBO and Cartoon Network started upping the ante with quality programming. Television viewers had more options than ever to get their entertainment fix.
Musicmusicfestnews.com

Great Moments in TV Music History: The Rolling Stones – The T.A.M.I. Show

Great Moments in TV Music History: The Rolling Stones – The T.A.M.I. Show. It may or not have been on December 29, 1964, when my brother and I first saw The T.A.M.I. Show on its original airing. T.A.M.I. stood for either “Teenage Awards Music International” or “Teen Age Music International,” both of which were used in promotions. The music for this show was filmed over two days at the Santa Monica Civic Auditorium October 28 & 29, 1964.
San Diego, CAmediapost.com

A Brief History Of Superheroes On TV: Broadening, Diversifying Appeal

Superheroes and sci-fi are more popular than ever, as anyone who attends the giant annual comic-cons in San Diego (July) and New York (October) can attest. They both consistently draw 150,000 attendees or more. There are also numerous smaller comic-con events throughout the country, ranging anywhere from a few thousand …
Moviespurewow.com

This Intense Sandra Bullock Thriller Just Hit Netflix’s Top 10 List & It’s Totally Worth the Watch

This must-watch Sandra Bullock flick, The Net, is suddenly back on our radar, and you won’t hear us complaining. The film has been around for quite some time, as it originally hit theaters in 1995. Well, it was recently added to Netflix, and it’s already claimed a spot on the streaming service’s list of top-rated movies behind Vivo, Aftermath, The Vault, The Losers, Major Payne and The Swarm.
TV SeriesPopculture

Netflix's New Mystery Thriller Is Now Its No. 3 Most Popular Show

Netflix's latest whodunnit action thriller is winning over subscribers and possibly proving to be the streamer's newest hit. Hit & Run, an Israeli-American Netflix original that premiered on the platform on Friday, Aug. 6, has skyrocketed to the top of the streaming charts, quickly surpassing other popular titles on the platform.
TV & VideosPopculture

Netflix's Newest 'Edge-of-Your-Seat' Thriller Shoots up to No. 1 Following Its Debut

Netflix's newest "edge-of-your-seat" thriller has shot up to the number one overall spot on the streaming service. Following its debut, Beckett — a political thriller starring John David Washington — caught fire and soared to being the most-watched content, film or TV series, on all of Netflix. So far, the movie is beating other popular projects, such as new episodes of Outer Banks and The Kissing Booth 3.
Theater & Dancemarketresearchtelecast.com

The movie that was a sensation at the Oscars is now on Netflix

In recent years, the films that participated in the category a Best Foreign Film in the delivery of The Oscar Awards They knew how to have great relevance worldwide. Just look at the winners in the 2019 ceremonies, Roma, 2020, Parasite, and 2021, Another round, to understand the scope of these projections. Today, all three tapes can be seen in the catalog of Netflix, thanks to the addition of the film of Thomas Vinterberg to the platform.
TV & VideosPosted by
DoYouRemember?

‘Jeopardy!’ Officially Names Its Permanent Hosts

Jeopardy! has officially named Alex Trebek‘s successor. The show has hosted a series of guest hosts since Alex passed away last year. Many celebrities have lobbied for the job, but ultimately executive producer Mike Richards was named new Jeopardy! host. Actress Mayim Bialik, best known for her roles in Blossom...

Comments / 0

Community Policy