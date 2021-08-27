Cancel
NFL

Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill are in midseason form on 35-yard touchdown pass

By Doug Farrar
 8 days ago
Patrick Mahomes is one of the NFL’s best deep passers, and Tyreek Hill had few peers as a deep receiver whose acceleration and shiftiness make him nearly impossible to cover downfield on an island. This should not be news to anybody, especially after the Buccaneers tried to put cornerback Carlton Davis one-on-one on Hill in Week 12 of the 2020 regular season, and Davis — who is generally an above-average defender — was roasted for 12 catches on 15 targets for 236 yards and three touchdowns.

Apparently, it was news to the Vikings, who had veteran cornerback Bashaud Breeland pressing Hill with seemingly no help with 12:22 left in the first quarter of the Chiefs-Vikings preseason battle on Friday night. The results were eminently predictable, and Breeland, who played for the Chiefs in 2019 and 2020, probably could have told head coach Mike Zimmer what was going to happen before it did. Breeland had no help up top, Hill raced right by him, and that was one rather easy 35-yard touchdown throw for Mahomes.

It will be interesting to see what Zimmer says after the game about safety Camryn Bynum, who bit down hard on Mecole Hardman’s quick comeback to that side. If Bynum was supposed to help Breeland bracket Hill, that would make a ton more sense than what actually happened.

Because as much as Breeland was an oddly great deep defender last season, he also wasn’t facing Tyreek outside of practice.

