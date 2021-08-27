Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

The Pulled Pork Sandwiches Are Piled High At Uncle Bo’s Slow-N-Lo In Ohio

By Beth
Posted by 
Only In Ohio
Only In Ohio
 9 days ago

Barbecue isn’t a dish you want to hold back on. If you’re craving slow-roasted meat, delicious sauce, and mouthwatering sides, you’re probably hoping for a generous portion. And that’s exactly what you’ll find at Uncle Bo’s Slow-N-Low, one of the best barbecue restaurants in Ohio. Not only does this kitchen serve up time-tested recipes, but it also exudes Southern hospitality — even in the middle of the Midwest! And just wait until you see the pulled pork sandwiches served here. They’re out of this world!

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rcb1B_0bfJRPSS00
Attention, all barbecue fans! The moment you spot this friendly neighborhood landmark, you'll want to pull over. Inside awaits some of the most mouthwatering bbq you've ever sampled.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42ILdd_0bfJRPSS00
Uncle Bo's Slow-n-Low is all about quality ingredients, flavors, and techniques, and it shows!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mrAxS_0bfJRPSS00
And the proof is right there on your plate. The moment you sample any of the delectable items, you'll be in barbecue paradise.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KD4KO_0bfJRPSS00
And while just about everything on the menu is worth sampling, it's the mile-high pulled pork sandwiches that are truly exceptional.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PyhIV_0bfJRPSS00
Other favorites include fried catfish...
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BdrJ9_0bfJRPSS00
...brisket quesadillas...
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NsesW_0bfJRPSS00
...and sliders. Even these mini sandwiches are epic!

Have you ever dined at Uncle Bo’s? What did you think of the barbecue? Tell us all about your culinary experiences in the comments below! For more information, you can follow Uncle Bo’s Slow-N-Low on Facebook.

Address: Uncle Bo's Slow-N-Low BBQ, 2000 Midway Mall, Elyria, OH 44035, USA

Comments / 9

Only In Ohio

Only In Ohio

6K+
Followers
652
Post
700K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Ohio is for people who LOVE the Buckeye State. We publish one Ohio article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
City
Elyria, OH
Local
Ohio Restaurants
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pulled Pork#Sandwiches#Food Drink#Southern
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Ohio StatePosted by
Only In Ohio

Feel Like Family When You Dine At The Boondock’s Barbecue In Ohio

Attention, all barbecue fans! You’ve likely discovered that there’s no shortage of delicious BBQ restaurants to enjoy here in the Buckeye State. If you’re particularly passionate about this kind of food, we hope you’ve ventured out to some of the places on our list of the best barbecue joints in Ohio. Today’s destination is another such place that belongs on your radar: the Boondock’s Barbecue & Grill. Not only does this joint serve up some mouthwatering barbecue, but the atmosphere is one that will make you feel right at home. Curious to learn more? Keep reading!
Posted by
Only In Ohio

Sip Wine While You Read At This One-Of-A-Kind Bookstore Bar In Ohio

There are few things that beat cozying up with a good book. But what if we told you that there was a place in the Buckeye State where you could add a delicious glass of wine (or tea, or coffee) to your reading experience? Simply head to Visible Voice Books and prepare to be utterly […] The post Sip Wine While You Read At This One-Of-A-Kind Bookstore Bar In Ohio appeared first on Only In Your State.
Posted by
Only In Ohio

One Of The Longest Elevated Canopy Walks In Ohio Can Be Found At Holden Arboretum

If you’re someone who appreciates Ohio’s bountiful flora, there are few places as enriching as the Holden Arboretum. It’s an incredible resource, and it just so happens to be the home of one of the longest elevated canopy walks in the state. From this elevated perspective, visitors will appreciate the arboretum from a new perspective. No matter your age, this adventure is one that belongs on your bucket list!
Posted by
Only In Ohio

Have A Blast At An Adult Playground With A Massive Climbing Wall, Zip Line, And Drinks At Play CLE In Ohio

Playgrounds can be a fantastic way to entertain the little ones in your life. But what if we told you there existed a playground in Ohio that was actually fun for the whole family — adults included? That’s what you can look forward to when you visit the incredible destination known as Play: CLE, the largest indoor adventure center in the Midwest. No matter your age, you can look forward to climbing, jumping, soaring, laughing, and making priceless memories with your friends and family.
Ohio StatePosted by
Only In Ohio

Take A Ride Through Ohio’s Fall Foliage On The Brant’s Apple Orchard Hayride Near Cleveland

As autumn descends upon the Cleveland Metropolitan area, locals are treated to a vast array of fall foliage. Ohio is home to at least 99 species of trees, and each of these has its own annual array of colors that it sports like a crown. Here in Greater Cleveland, one of the best places to […] The post Take A Ride Through Ohio’s Fall Foliage On The Brant’s Apple Orchard Hayride Near Cleveland appeared first on Only In Your State.
Ohio StatePosted by
Only In Ohio

Treat Yourself To Stunning Water Views And Colorful Drinks At Twin Lakes Tavern In Ohio

Few things pair better with a festive drink than an expansive water view. While you may not be able to experience the Caribbean here in Ohio, you can look forward to tropical-inspired drinks paired with views of the water at Twin Lakes Tavern in Ohio. Located in Kent, this must-visit establishment offers some of the […] The post Treat Yourself To Stunning Water Views And Colorful Drinks At Twin Lakes Tavern In Ohio appeared first on Only In Your State.
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Only In Ohio

The Foundry Social Near Cleveland Has Games, Drinks, Go-Karting, And Fun On Tap

Medina is a community south of Cleveland that is known for its historic buildings, charming small businesses, and delightful selection of dining options. While life undeniably moves at a slower pace here than in Downtown Cleveland, there is one place in town where life moves at a faster pace: approximately 50 miles per hour . […] The post The Foundry Social Near Cleveland Has Games, Drinks, Go-Karting, And Fun On Tap appeared first on Only In Your State.
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Only In Ohio

North High Brewing In Cleveland’s Ohio City Has A Futuristic Vibe And Delicious Brews

Ohio City is an older neighborhood with far-reaching roots. Once upon a time, James A. Garfield preached in this neighborhood before going on to become a U.S. President. John Heisman, a local sports icon whose legacy lives on today, thrived in this community, which he grew up in. The neighborhood’s famous West Side Market has kept Cleveland greats fueled up on clean, local produce over the years . . . and yet, despite all this history, the modern age had a surprise in store for the Ohio City neighborhood: it was to become a trendy entertainment district with the highest concentration of breweries in Cleveland. Today, we’re going to take a virtual visit to one of the area’s newest breweries and, boy, is it trendy.
Posted by
Only In Ohio

Ghost Hunters And Movie Lovers Alike Should Visit Twin City Opera House In Small Town Ohio

We’ve all heard of scary movies, but have you ever heard of scary movie theatres? That’s the exact experience you can look forward to when you visit Twin City Opera House, a haunted theatre in McConnelsville, Ohio that makes for a memorable visit. Whether you’re there for a movie or a ghost tour, you’ll find that this landmark is a memorable one. And you never know…you might just encounter something spooky!
Ohio StatePosted by
Only In Ohio

Visit The Crest Gastropub In Ohio For Seasonal Plates And Desserts That Are Almost Too Beautiful To Eat

Art is all around us here in Ohio. In fact, it even makes an appearance on our plates! For proof of this, look no further than the Crest Gastropub. Located in Columbus, this trendy restaurant has made quite a name for itself with locally sourced ingredients and plate presentations that could impress any foodie. It’s the perfect place to visit if you’re celebrating a special occasion, or if you’re simply in the mood for a festive meal out. And just wait until you see the dessert plates!
Ohio StatePosted by
Only In Ohio

Don’t Miss Out On Sunflower Days At Ramseyer Farms, One Of The Happiest Flower Festivals In All Of Ohio

Few things are as mood-boosting as surrounding yourself with beautiful flowers. That’s the exact experience you can look forward to when you attend the annual Sunflower Days at Ramseyer Farms. Scheduled for the weekends of September 18 – 19 as well as September 25 – 26, this family-friendly event is one of the best ways to start the fall season in Ohio. Plus, if you can’t make those dates, you’re welcome to stop by during the week to pick your own sunflowers.
Ohio StatePosted by
Only In Ohio

Don’t Miss Your Chance To Attend One Of The Oldest Fairs In Ohio, The Wayne County Fair

Is there anything more wholesome than going to a county fair? This time-treasured tradition is one that is alive and well here in the Buckeye State. This year, you’ll want to mark your calendars for September 11 – 16, 2021, the official dates of the Wayne County Fair in Wooster. Described as Ohio’s Foremost Agricultural […] The post Don’t Miss Your Chance To Attend One Of The Oldest Fairs In Ohio, The Wayne County Fair appeared first on Only In Your State.
Ohio StatePosted by
Only In Ohio

There’s Nothing Quite As Magical As The Tunnel Of Trees You’ll Find At Sugarcreek MetroPark In Ohio

There’s magic all around us here in Ohio. From beautiful caves to mystical forests and gleaming rivers, there’s no shortage of ways to be awe-inspired. Today’s destination is yet another case in point. There’s an ancient tunnel of trees that awaits at Sugarcreek MetoPark and it belongs at the top of your bucket list. Here’s more on how you can experience this magical Ohio attraction.
Posted by
Only In Ohio

Greater Cleveland’s Best Kept Camping Secret Is This Waterfront Spot With A Beach & Hiking Trails

Summertime in Northeast Ohio is magical, but so, too, are spring and fall. In fact, all of these seasons are magical at one fabulous lakefront campground near Cleveland. If you’ve never been to Grafton, Ohio, then you might be surprised to learn that this sleepy village of circa 6,000 residents also hides one of the […] The post Greater Cleveland’s Best Kept Camping Secret Is This Waterfront Spot With A Beach & Hiking Trails appeared first on Only In Your State.
Posted by
Only In Ohio

A Trip To The Oldest General Store In Ohio Is Like Stepping Back In Time

Tucked away in the heart of Ohio’s Amish Country awaits a fascinating historic landmark. End Of The Commons General Store is the oldest of its kind in the Buckeye State. Since 1840, this business has served both residents and visitors alike by selling provisions, local goods, gifts, sweets, and more. Visiting this establishment is akin to stepping back in time. Plus, they have some of the best fry pies in the region! Here’s more on planning your trip to the oldest general store in Ohio.
Ohio StatePosted by
Only In Ohio

Get Ready To Bundle Up, The Farmers’ Almanac Is Predicting Below Average Temperatures This Winter In Ohio

There’s no sugar coating it: winter in Ohio can be brutal. Frigid winds, precipitation, and less daylight mean that the months can seem to drag on forever. And truth be told, this upcoming winter won’t be any different. According to the Farmers’ Almanac Extended Winter Forecast, Ohio will be experiencing below-average temperatures this winter. But fret not; the news isn’t all bad! Keep reading to learn more about what to expect for this upcoming winter in Ohio.
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Only In Ohio

Travel From Cleveland To Dover To See Spooky Artifacts From The Dearly Departed At The Famous Endings Museum

Ever feel like you’ve done everything there is to do in Cleveland? It can be frustrating when you’re itching to explore a new place but feel void of local inspiration. Fortunately, Ohio is full of fascinating places worthy of a day trip. Dover, Ohio is a magnificent destination for a quick adventure, or for a weekend trip. This community is a little bit under an hour and a half outside of Cleveland, but it’s well worth the trip if you’re craving a unique experience. You see, it is home to one of the largest collections of famous funeral paraphernalia in the entire world. The Famous Endings Museum in Ohio is a unique small town attraction, but it’s got a lot of heart. Check it out:
Indiana StatePosted by
Only In Ohio

Ohio’s Revitalized Public Market, North Market Bridge Park Might Just Be The Coolest Lunch Spot In Town

Attention, all foodies! Imagine perusing an assortment of specialty foods, delicious eats, and local curated finds all under one roof. That’s the exact experience you can look forward to when you visit North Market Bridge Park in Dublin, Ohio. (There’s also a location in Columbus). This public market is the perfect place to spend a leisurely afternoon of shopping and dining. Plus, this landmark also features ample seating so you can enjoy a meal while watching the world go by.
Posted by
Only In Ohio

Sample The 100-Year-Old Secret Sauce Recipe At Charlie Staples BBQ In Ohio

There are some things that have stood the test of time. One of them is the delicious barbecue sauce served at Charlie Staples BBQ in Youngstown, Ohio. This local restaurant is nothing short of an institution when it comes to delicious Ohio barbecue, and the secret sauce is one of the main reasons. In fact, this sauce is so delicious that many folks opt to put it on their sides as well, including the french fries! Here’s more on what you can look forward to when you visit Charlie Staples BBQ in Ohio.
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Only In Ohio

Pizza & Subs Will Reenergize You At Edison’s Pizza Kitchen In Cleveland

There’s just something unspeakably magical about pizza, isn’t there? With a golden crust, cheese melted to perfection, and a slather of delicious sauce, pizza is truly a concoction made in flavor heaven. Here in Cleveland, you can get all sorts of unique eats . . . but pizza is something of a local specialty. One local favorite is Edison’s Pizza Kitchen in Cleveland, a snug little eatery housed in a former home. Hope you’re hungry, because this local hotspot beckons!

Comments / 0

Community Policy