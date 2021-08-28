Cancel
Twins' Kenta Maeda: Slated for season-ending surgery

Maeda (forearm) will undergo season-ending surgery Wednesday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports. Maeda was evaluating several options after he sustained a forearm injury Saturday, but he'll ultimately opt for surgery. Manager Rocco Baldelli said Friday that he isn't yet sure what procedure the right-hander will undergo, but Tommy John surgery is on the table. Regardless of the type of procedure, Maeda won't pitch again until at least 2022.

MLBLookout Landing

Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/24/21: Adam Eaton, Kenta Maeda, and Zack Britton

Another Ty France game-tying home run. Another dominant Paul Sewald outing. A clutch win to start off a very important series. This team is fun. The Mariners look to take two in a row from the A’s today following last night’s exciting comeback win. In Mariners News... Ty doing Ty...
MLBCBS Sports

Twins' Kenta Maeda: Lands on injured list

Maeda was placed on the injured list with right forearm tightness Monday, Brandon Warne of Access Twins reports. Maeda left his start Saturday against the Yankees with the injury, which was evidently serious enough to cost him at least one start. He's yet to be diagnosed with anything more serious than tightness, but it's unclear how much time the Twins expect him to miss.
MLBThe Dickinson Press

Kenta Maeda leaves early with ‘forearm tightness’

Kenta Maeda left Saturday’s start during the fifth inning with what manager Rocco Baldelli called “forearm tightness” in his right arm. Baldelli said it’s something Maeda has dealt with “on and off” throughout the year, but seemed to flare up specifically in the fifth inning. Baldelli was uncertain of the...
MLBSportsGrid

Kenta Maeda Placed on 10-Day IL

Https://twitter.com/betsyhelfand/status/1429919734158397449. Maeda was forced to exit Saturday’s outing vs. the Yankees after just 4 1/3 innings, and he’s been placed on the 10-day IL due to forearm tightness. He was charged with five runs allowed in that outing, but Maeda has been pitching well recently. He’s allowed three earned runs or fewer in seven of nine starts dating back to July 4.
MLBBirmingham Star

Twins place RHP Kenta Maeda on IL, activate INF Miguel Sano

The Minnesota Twins placed right-hander Kenta Maeda on the 10-day injured list Monday, two days after he exited a start with forearm tightness in his pitching arm. The Twins activated infielder Miguel Sano from the paternity list in a corresponding move. Meada pitched 4 1/3 innings against the New York...
MLBMinneapolis Star Tribune

Kenta Maeda getting more medical opinions about injury, may be done for season

BOSTON — Tyler Glasnow experienced forearm tightness in his pitching arm in June, and by August, the Rays righthander had decided to have Tommy John surgery on the ulnar collateral ligament in his elbow. Jacob deGrom felt the same sensation in his arm in early July, and has so far avoided a similar operation, which would be the second of his career — though the Mets' two-time Cy Young Award winner hasn't pitched again since then, either.
MLBPioneer Press

Twins, Kenta Maeda seeking a second opinion on pitcher’s arm

The Twins don’t know yet definitively whether Kenta Maeda will be out for the season or if there’s a chance he could return, manager Rocco Baldelli said. They also aren’t sure yet whether his right arm will require a procedure. They should know much more about the status of the...
MLBDodger Insider

Game 135: Rays 5 Minnesota Twins 3 — Postgame News and Notes

Michael Wacha pitched six strong innings on Friday night at Tropicana Field. Tampa Bay had back to back multi-inning rallies in the second and third innings. That was enough for the Rays (85–50) to bounce back from a pair of losses and win 5–3 over the Minnesota Twins in the opener of a three-game set.
MLBMLB

Maeda (forearm) on IL, surgery a possibility

BOSTON -- Kenta Maeda is already on the injured list, but the Twins don't know how long he'll be there. Even after being placed on the 10-day IL on Monday, Maeda is continuing to seek out additional opinions regarding the condition of his problematic right arm, which has now sidelined him twice this season. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli didn't rule out the possibility of surgery as Maeda continues to learn more, starting with an additional opinion with Dr. Keith Meister in Dallas on Wednesday.
MLBPioneer Press

Kenta Maeda gets second opinion, decision coming soon

Twins pitcher Kenta Maeda has received a second opinion on the forearm tightness that forced him to leave his Saturday start early and landed him on the injured list Monday. Now, it’s time for him to make an important decision. Maeda traveled to Texas and met with orthopedic surgeon Dr....
MLBBradenton Herald

Buxton back with Twins; Maeda bound for elbow surgery

While they're buried in the standings, the Minnesota Twins have found a spark for the final month of the season with the return of center fielder Byron Buxton. The oft-sidelined star was reinstated Friday from the injured list after missing 55 games while his broken left pinky finger healed. “Buck...
MLBaudacy.com

Kenta Maeda's Injury Could Trigger a Full-Blown Rebuild

The Minnesota Twins received some bad news last week: Kenta Maeda is scheduled to undergo surgery on Wednesday. While it hasn’t been confirmed, the expectation is that he will need Tommy John surgery, which would keep him out through the 2022 season. The Twins’ rotation has been paper-thin this season...
MLBMLB

What's next after Maeda's TJ surgery?

MINNEAPOLIS -- Kenta Maeda underwent a successful Tommy John surgery on Wednesday in the Dallas area with Dr. Keith Meister, Twins manager Rocco Baldelli announced. This wasn't the best-case scenario for Maeda and the Twins, as the option of a lesser procedure with a shorter timetable for recovery remained on the table until Meister had a chance to assess the damage in Maeda's right elbow, but it's the outcome that Maeda himself had anticipated leading into the surgery, which will sideline him for the rest of the 2021 season and at least much of the '22 campaign.
MLBPosted by
Bring Me The News

Kenta Maeda undergoes Tommy John surgery, out 9-12 months

Minnesota Twins pitcher Kenta Maeda underwent Tommy John surgery on Wednesday and will miss the next 9-12 months as part of his recovery. According to The Athletic's Aaron Gleeman, Maeda opted to have an internal brace placed in his arm as part of the surgery. The brace will reduce recovery time and allow Maeda to return faster than the original 12-18 month timetable.
MLBcalltothepen.com

Minnesota Twins could get Kenta Maeda back in 2022

It was not surprising that Kenta Maeda would undergo Tommy John surgery. When the Minnesota Twins announced last week that he would have surgery, and that he was dealing with elbow issues, such a procedure seemed inevitable. Maeda went under the knife on Wednesday, seemingly making it so that he would be lost for the 2022 season.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Twins starter Maeda has Tommy John surgery but hopes for rapid recovery

A surgeon removed and replaced a ligament in Kenta Maeda's right elbow on Wednesday. If only a similar procedure were available to Derek Falvey to heal the Twins' starting rotation. Maeda underwent Tommy John surgery Wednesday in Dallas to restore his pitching arm, an operation that normally requires at least...
MLBCBS Sports

Fantasy Baseball Today: Interesting SPs to add; Gerrit Cole makes Yanks history; Kenta Maeda faces TJ surgery

Pitching, pitching and more pitching. That was the focus on Wednesday, for both good and bad reasons. Let's start with the good. Max Fried is on fire right now. In his latest start, he limited the Dodgers to just two runs while striking out nine over six innings of work. Over his past seven starts, Fried has a 1.76 ERA with 46 strikeouts to just five walks. The fastball is sitting 94, the breaking pitches are working, and the control is on point. This might be the best version of Fried we've seen yet.

