Twins' Kenta Maeda: Slated for season-ending surgery
Maeda (forearm) will undergo season-ending surgery Wednesday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports. Maeda was evaluating several options after he sustained a forearm injury Saturday, but he'll ultimately opt for surgery. Manager Rocco Baldelli said Friday that he isn't yet sure what procedure the right-hander will undergo, but Tommy John surgery is on the table. Regardless of the type of procedure, Maeda won't pitch again until at least 2022.www.cbssports.com
