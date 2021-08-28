Twins' Kenta Maeda: Slated for season-ending surgery

MINNEAPOLIS -- Kenta Maeda underwent a successful Tommy John surgery on Wednesday in the Dallas area with Dr. Keith Meister, Twins manager Rocco Baldelli announced. This wasn't the best-case scenario for Maeda and the Twins, as the option of a lesser procedure with a shorter timetable for recovery remained on the table until Meister had a chance to assess the damage in Maeda's right elbow, but it's the outcome that Maeda himself had anticipated leading into the surgery, which will sideline him for the rest of the 2021 season and at least much of the '22 campaign.