Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Undergoes season-ending surgery

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Piscotty underwent successful wrist surgery Friday. He will miss the remainder of the season. The club announced Thursday that the outfielder would have the procedure done, and now Oakland has confirmed that it will end his season. Piscotty was enduring a rough season, during which he slashed .220/.282/.353 while becoming an afterthought in the Athletics' outfield. While there may be hope that repairing his wrist could lead to a resurgence in production next season, it's hard to predict if Piscotty will have any sort of substantial role with the A's in 2022.

