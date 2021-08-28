Cancel
Giants' Joey Bart: Returns from injured list

Bart (quadriceps) was activated from the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Sacramento on Friday, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports. The backstop has regained his health after a strained quad sidelined him since Aug. 6. His recent absence could hurt his chances of being called up when rosters expand to 28 next Wednesday, but his .320/.383/.541 slash line at Sacramento should keep in the mix for a promotion by season's end.

