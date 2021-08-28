Giants' Joey Bart: Returns from injured list

As Robbie Grossman’s home run cleared the left field fence on Tuesday night, it was a milestone of sorts for the Detroit Tigers: Grossman is the first Tiger to hit 20 homers in a season since Nicholas Castellanos had 23 in 2018. (Perhaps even more impressive: Grossman’s 20th came in his 128th game of the year, four games faster than Castellanos’ 20th in his final full season in Detroit. He then added a 21st homer Friday night in Cincinnati against Castellanos' current team.)