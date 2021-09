And we’ll never be royals (royals) We crave a different kind of buzz — “Royals,” Lorde, 2013. Remember 2013? That’s when the song “Royals” by the New Zealand singer Lorde came out. She was only 17 at the time, and it became a huge international hit. At the same time, the Cubs were going through a 96-loss rebuild season. So, now every time the Cubs play the Royals, this song starts running through my head.