Mason County Memories … ‘A pretty lively kind of land’
Last week, I mentioned I’d have a guest writer in to talk about early effort to survey and settle Mason County. Since his personal journal survives, you ought to hear about it straight from the man who made the first detailed surveys of our county in 1770, so the rest of this article is taken directly (with minor edits and annotations) from the writings of George Washington, future Commander-in-Chief of the Continental Army and First President of the United States.www.mydailyregister.com
Comments / 0