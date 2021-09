Payamps (1-3) earned the win in relief Saturday against Seattle after tossing 2.2 scoreless innings, allowing one hit and fanning two. Payamps picked up his first win of the season and managed to bounce back from an ugly outing the last time out -- he allowed two runs on three hits across two-thirds of an inning in his previous appearance against Seattle on Aug. 26. That has been the only blemish in Payamps' recent performances, though, as he has tossed seven scoreless outings over his last eight appearances. He owns a 2.40 ERA across 11 outings since the beginning of June.