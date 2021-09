Martinez (knee) went 1-for-7 with a solo home run and a walk across two rehab games at Triple-A Syracuse over the weekend. Working his way back from the surgery he required in March to address a meniscus injury in his left knee, Martinez kicked off his minor-league rehab assignment at Low-A St. Lucie on Aug. 8 before getting moved up to High-A Brooklyn on Aug. 15, and then Syracuse for this past weekend. Martinez played seven innings in right field Saturday and the full game at the position Sunday, so he would seemingly have a realistic chance at returning from the 60-day injured list later this week. The righty-hitting Martinez could make sense as a short-side platoon mate for either of the Mets' lefty-hitting regulars in the corner outfield, Dominic Smith and Michael Conforto.