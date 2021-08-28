Cancel
Baltimore, MD

PGA Tour BMW Championship: Bryson DeChambeau takes one-shot lead with stunning 60 at Caves Valley before second-round play is suspended by darkness

By Edward Lee, Baltimore Sun
Posted by 
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ICjgm_0bfJO8fx00
Bryson DeChambeau walks up the fairway on the first hole during the second round of the BMW Championship at Caves Valley Golf Club on Friday in Owings Mills. Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun

There’s hot. And then there’s Bryson DeChambeau on Friday at the BMW Championship at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills.

DeChambeau, whose skills with a golf ball have drawn as much attention as his Godzilla-like frame, brainy quirks and public feud with Brooks Koepka, reminded everyone why he is an eight-time winner on the PGA Tour and the 2020 U.S. Open champion.

The 27-year-old California native flirted with recording the tour’s 13th sub-60 round before skirting a 6-foot, 3-inch birdie putt on the 18th hole slightly left. He settled for a 12-under-par score of 60 in the second round that included two eagles, eight birdies and zero bogeys.

“A lot of putts went in,” DeChambeau told the tour’s broadcast partners, sticking to his practice of not speaking to the press after being criticized for his comments about not needing the COVID vaccine . “A lot of things went right. We got a lot of great numbers out of the rough today, and I played my butt off and never thought too much about anything until the last few holes, and I striped a 9-iron on 17, striped a drive, striped a wedge on 18 and just wasn’t able to clutch those putts up. But I stroked it pretty well today, and going to go work on that a little bit and make sure I’m hitting it down my lines for this weekend so I have myself a chance to win this weekend.”

That career-best round on the PGA Tour gave DeChambeau a 36-hole total of 16-under and a one-stroke lead over both Patrick Cantlay and Jon Rahm at 15-under. Sungjae Im and Sergio Garcia are tied for fourth at 12-under.

Rahm was not able to complete his second round after a weather delay suspended play for 1 hour, 43 minutes, and then darkness forced another suspension at 7:40 p.m. Rahm and 18 other players will resume their second rounds Saturday at 8:30 a.m., and the third round will consist of threesomes off split tees between 10:40 a.m. and 12:50 p.m.

But much of the talk after the round centered on DeChambeau and his scintillating performance. He birdied the first two holes and then made an eagle on the par-5, 590-yard fourth and a birdie on the par-4, 356-yard fifth to go 5-under through the first five.

Back-to-back birdies on holes Nos. 7 and 8 helped DeChambeau close out the front nine with a 29. His back-nine began with birdies on Nos. 11 and 12, another birdie on No. 14 and then an eagle on the par-5, 596-yard 16th.

DeChambeau’s last eagle might have been his finest display. After lashing his drive into the right rough near the cart path and staring at 247 yards to a flag on the left side of the green with sand bunkers to the left and front, DeChambeau blasted an 8-iron that sent the ball several yards beyond the hole before it began rolling backwards to 2 feet, 10 inches, setting up the putt for eagle.

“It was one of the better ones of my career,” said DeChambeau, who hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation and putted only 25 times. “We judged the flier lie perfectly. … It was downwind, and we just wanted to get to that back little knob where maybe it could feed off where if it goes over I’m still OK. It fed off I think perfectly. I think that’s what happened. I’m not exactly sure, but it seemed to be that was the case. Again, a little bit of luck. You have to have a little bit to luck to be playing that well out there.”

That strategy drew some admiration from Harris English, who played with DeChambeau and shot a 2-under 70 for a two-day total of 5-under, which is tied for 27th.

“He hit 8-iron into [the par-5] 16,” English said. “He can bring it to its knees, and he did it today. The way he’s putting, I can see him going out the next two days and scaring 59 again.

But DeChambeau’s bid for the PGA Tour’s first sub-60 round since Aug. 21, 2020, when Scottie Scheffler registered a 12-under 59 in the second round of The Northern Trust , fell short when he missed that birdie putt on No. 18. DeChambeau, who had been 16-for-16 on putts inside of 12 1/2 feet in the first two rounds until that miss, said he thought the ball was on the right line to the hole.

“Just misread it,” he said. “We played it two-and-a-half, three inches out, and it clearly didn’t break that much, but I had good speed on it and I’ll go look afterwards and see if I pulled it or not and work on ways to mitigate that.”

Jordan Speith, the other member of that threesome with DeChambeau and English who finished with 2-under 70 for a two-round total of 3-under, played with Justin Thomas when he recorded an 11-under 59 in the opening round of the 2017 Sony Open. He said he was pulling for DeChambeau to drain that last birdie.

“Obviously when you can witness history, it’s pretty cool, especially when I’m at 3-under and not towards the lead,” Speith said. “If I was towards the lead, you always want to be closer to the lead. But the shots he hit today, the putts he made – 12-under is 59, 58 on most of the golf courses we play. I wouldn’t consider it any worse than some other 59s people have shot.”

Cantlay, whose 9-under 63 was only the second-lowest score of the round, said he was aware of DeChambeau’s dalliance with history.

“I knew he was playing really well, and then I saw on the board that he eagled 16, and that was kind of all that I knew,” he said.

Had DeChambeau gotten to 59, the chatter would have involved him potentially taking aim at Jim Furyk’s PGA Tour record of 58 he set in the final round of the 2016 Travelers Championship. English acknowledged the fascination with going below 60.

“It’s just that elusive number that has been in our minds, been in golfers’ minds forever,” he said. “Everybody respects it. Jordan and I knew exactly what he was facing, especially when he made eagle on 16. Yeah, I mean, Furyk shot the 58. What was that, six years ago? It’s just something for the record books, shooting 59, and everybody wants to do it. I’ve never done it before. It would have been really cool to see that today.”

Mickelson dunks on USGA

Before his second round, six-time major champion Phil Mickelson took a shot at the U.S. Golf Association on Twitter regarding discussions to shorten the lengths of drivers.

“Word is USGA is soon rolling back driver length to 46 inches,” Mickelson, 51, tweeted. “This is PATHETIC. 1st it promotes a shorter more violent swing (injury prone,) doesn’t allow for length of arc to create speed, and during our 1st golf boom in 40 years, our amateur gov body keeps trying to make it less fun.”

DeChambeau might be one of the few golfers who uses a driver longer than 46 inches, and several said longer drivers sacrifice control for distance.

“I know guys that tinker with it obviously,” said Hudson Swafford, who is in sole possession of sixth place at 11-under. “I remember talking with J.T. [Justin Thomas] in Maui this year, and he said he had been messing with it at home, and he said he was smoking it. So I kind of tried it in the desert a little bit on the range and practice round, and it does go farther and it’s pretty cool, but it’s not always in play.”

Football on McIlroy’s mind

News that soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Manchester United, the club he played with from 2003-09, and signed a two-year contract had crossed the Atlantic Ocean, and Rory McIlroy, for one, was overjoyed.

“I was crying with tears today when Ronaldo joined United again,” he quipped.

BMW Championship

Where: Caves Valley Golf Club, Owings Mills

When: Thursday, Aug. 26 through Sunday, Aug. 29

What: Second leg of PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup playoffs

Format: 72-hole stroke-play tournament

Course length: 7,542 yards

Par: 72

TV: NBC (Chs. 11, 7), Golf Channel

Purse: $9,500,000

Field: Top 70 players in FedEx Cup standings. Top 30 advance to Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta (Sept. 2-5)

Last year’s champion: Jon Rahm

LEADERBOARD (THROUGH ROUND 2)

***-second round suspended due to darkness

1. Bryson DeChambeau (-16; 68 - 60 — 128)

T2. Patrick Cantlay (-15; 66 - 63 — 129)

T2. Jon Rahm (-15; 64 - - — 64)***

T4. Sungjae Im (-12; 67 - 65 — 132)

T4. Sergio Garcia (-12; 65 - 67 — 132)

T6. Hudson Swafford (-11; 67 - 66 — 133)

T6. Sam Burns (-11; 64 - - — 64)***

T8. Rory McIlroy (-10; 64 - 70 — 134)

T8. Abraham Ancer (-10; 66 - - — 66)***

T10. Sebastian Muñoz (-9; 67 - 68 — 135)

T10. Lucas Glover (-9; 68 - 67 — 135)

T10. Erik van Rooyen (-9; 67 - 68 — 135)

T10. Aaron Wise (-9; 69 - 66 — 135)

T10. Xander Schauffele (-9; 67 - 68 — 135)

T15. Paul Casey (-8; 68 - 68 — 136)

T15. Hideki Matsuyama (-8; 67 - 69 — 136)

T17. Alex Noren (-7; 71 - 66 — 137)

T17. Kevin Na (-7; 72 - 65 — 137)

T17. Charl Schwartzel (-7; 71 - 66 — 137)

T17. Harold Varner III (-7; 67 - 70 — 137)

T17. Dustin Johnson (-7; 67 - 70 — 137)

T17. Brooks Koepka (-7; 70 - 67 — 137)

T23. Brian Harman (-6; 69 - 69 — 138)

T23. Kyoung-Hoon Lee (-6; 69 - 69 — 138)

T23. Harry Higgs (-6; 72 - - --- 72)***

T26. Jhonattan Vegas (-5; 69- 70 — 139)

T26. Maverick McNealy (-5; 69- 70 — 139)

T26. Matt Jones (-5; 69 - 70 — 139)

T26. Harris English (-5; 69 - 70 — 139)

T26. Justin Thomas (-5; 68 - 71 — 139)

T26. Shane Lowry (-5; 71 - 68 — 139)

T26. Webb Simpson (-5; 67 - 72 — 139)

T26. Daniel Berger (-5; 68 - 71 — 139)

T26. Scottie Scheffler (-5; 73 - 66 — 139)

T26. Viktor Hovland (-5; 70 - 69 — 139)

T26. Tony Finau (-5; 67 - - — 67)***

T26. Ryan Palmer (-5; 68 - - — 68)***

T38. Emiliano Grillo (-4; 67 - 73 — 140)

T38. Cameron Davis (-4; 73 - 67 — 140)

T38. Mackenzie Hughes (-4; 69 - 71 — 140)

T38. Talor Gooch (-4; 69 - 71 — 140)

T38. Tom Hoge (-4; 69 - 71 — 140)

T38. Corey Conners (-4; 70 - 70 — 140)

T38. Cameron Smith (-4; 68 - - — 68)***

T38. Charley Hoffman (-4; 69 - - — 69)***

T46. Jason Kokrak (-3; 73 - 68 — 141)

T46. Jordan Spieth (-3; 71 - 70 — 141)

T46. Lee Westwood (-3; 71 - 70 — 141)

T46. Patton Kizzire (-3; 69 - 72 — 141)

T46. Kevin Streelman (-3; 71 - 70 — 141)

T46. Phil Mickelson (-3; 68 - - — 68)***

T52. Chris Kirk (-2; 71 - 71 — 142)

T52. Carlos Ortiz (-2; 68 - 74 — 142)

T52. Keith Mitchell (-2; 72 - 70 — 142)

T52. Joaquin Niemann (-2; 68 - 74 — 142)

T52. Keegan Bradley (-2; 67 - - — 67)***

T57. Billy Horschel (-1; 71 - 72 — 143)

T57. Stewart Cink (-1; 69 - 74 — 143)

T57. Kevin Kisner (-1; 72 - - — 72)***

T60. Robert Streb (E; 73 - 71 — 144)

T60. Cameron Champ (E; 70 - 74 — 144)

T60. Louis Oosthuizen (E; 71 - - — 71)***

T60. Max Homa (E; 72 - - — 72)***

T64. Marc Leishman (+1; 69 - 76 — 145)

T64. Russell Henley (+1; 72 - 73 — 145)

T64. Cameron Tringale (+1; 73 - - — 73)***

T67. Branden Grace (+2; 75 - 71 — 146)

T67. Si Woo Kim (+2; 74 - - — 74)***

69. Collin Morikawa (+3; 72 - 75 — 147)

