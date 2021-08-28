Montana Grizzlies athletes taking advantage of Name, Image and Likeness opportunities

MISSOULA — Montana wide receiver Sammy Akem has over 2,500 followers on Instagram and over 2,000 on Twitter, the latter being more than double of any senior on the roster. Akem, one of the Big Sky’s top receivers and a preseason All-American, used the connections he’s built over the years to help him garner name, image and likeness (NIL) deals. He either reached out to people he knew or had them reach out to him.