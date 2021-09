On a hot day in early August, Luis was constructing a metal food preparation table at the Phaze Welding Technology Center in Peterborough. The project showcased the metalworking skills he’d acquired over the past six weeks, and it was intended as a gift for his wife as they and their three children prepared to move into an apartment of their own. The move was a significant milestone for the family since they first arrived in the Monadnock region last year through the Keene-based nonprofit Project Home.