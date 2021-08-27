Cancel
Defensive Lineman Removed From COVID List

By David Boclair
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time all week, the Tennessee Titans did not add any players to their Reserve-COVID 19 list. Not only that, they removed one. Defensive lineman Anthony Rush, the first player swept up in this week’s outbreak, was returned to the active roster Friday, a day before the preseason finale against the Chicago Bears. He went on the COVID list Monday, a day after coach Mike Vrabel tested positive for the coronavirus and kicked off a week of uncertainty and adaptation.

Anthony Rush
#Covid#Titans#American Football#Reserve Covid#The Green Bay Packers#The Atlanta Falcons
