Defensive Lineman Removed From COVID List
For the first time all week, the Tennessee Titans did not add any players to their Reserve-COVID 19 list. Not only that, they removed one. Defensive lineman Anthony Rush, the first player swept up in this week’s outbreak, was returned to the active roster Friday, a day before the preseason finale against the Chicago Bears. He went on the COVID list Monday, a day after coach Mike Vrabel tested positive for the coronavirus and kicked off a week of uncertainty and adaptation.www.yardbarker.com
Comments / 0