South Bay hospitals accused of losing and mishandling patient bodies

By Natalia Gurevich
audacy.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe last thing someone wants when they lose a loved one is for the body to go missing. But that’s exactly what happened to Dana Venosta three years ago. According to court documents filed in a 2019 lawsuit against the hospital, the body of Dana Venosta’s mother, who passed away at 76, went "missing" at the Good Samaritan Hospital on February 4, 2018, "because another body was stacked on top of it for days."

