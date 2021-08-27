Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Jaguars vs. Cowboys 2021 live stream: Time, TV schedule, how to watch online

By Tyler Nettuno
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wbcCe_0bfJKuNO00

Jacksonville’s preseason is almost at an end, but it solved the primary order of business. Coach Urban Meyer named Trevor Lawrence the team’s starting quarterback this week, meaning that the quarterback competition is officially over.

However, that doesn’t mean the preseason finale against the Dallas Cowboys is devoid of interest. The battle to be Lawrence’s backup is still ongoing, and there will be players all over the field competing to crack the final roster. Further, Meyer said that most of the starters will play in this one, though it’s unclear for how long.

The Jags defense won’t see Dallas stars Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott in this one, but the offense will have to contend with rookie linebacker Micah Parsons, who has been a stud in the preseason thus far. The game kicks off at 1 p.m. on Sunday, and it will be nationally televised on the NFL Network. However, fans in the Jacksonville market will have to watch the game on local television. Here’s what you need to know to follow this one.

When: Sunday, Aug. 29 at 1 p.m. EDT

Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Watch: NFL Network/CBS 47/Fox 30

Listen: WJXL AM 1010 / FM 92.5

Live Stream: NFL app (cable login required), fuboTV (try it free), NFL Game Pass (try it free)

Comments / 1

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

32K+
Followers
65K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Ezekiel Elliott
Person
Trevor Lawrence
Person
Micah Parsons
IN THIS ARTICLE
#At T Tv#Live Tv#Cowboys#Jaguars#Nfl Game Pass#American Football#The Nfl Network#Texas Watch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys Fans React To Troy Aikman’s Honest Admission

Troy Aikman spent his entire career playing for the Dallas Cowboys, but the Hall of Fame quarterback doesn’t hold back when discussing his old team. Earlier this weekend, Aikman expressed some doubt regarding Dak Prescott’s injury status. “The Cowboys are downplaying it, but I think when your franchise quarterback is...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Make Cam Newton the QB2 in 2021

In 2020, we all witnessed the horror show of the Dallas Cowboys not having a competent backup quarterback-let alone not having franchise quarterback Dak Prescott playing under center. The Cowboys backup quarterbacks’ horror show was so bad that it nearly rivaled the Cowboys’ putrid 31st ranked defense. Hey, they were...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Have Claimed A New Quarterback

The Dallas Cowboys cut a pair of quarterbacks on Tuesday in Ben DiNucci and Garrett Gilbert. As a result, Cooper Rush was the only backup quarterback listed on the depth chart behind Dak Prescott. It didn’t take very long for the Cowboys to add another signal-caller to their roster, though....
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Sends Message Before Game vs. Bucs

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys will kickoff the 2021 NFL season in a big way with a primetime matchup against the reigning world champions this coming Thursday. Going into a full-capacity Raymond James Stadium, the 28-year-old quarterback is set to make his triumphant return after last year’s devastating ankle injury.
NFLYardbarker

Cowboys Sign Veteran QB: New Dak Prescott Backup?

There's a new quarterback in town. Is there a new backup for Dak Prescott?. According to our sources, the Dallas Cowboys have claimed former Carolina Panthers quarterback Will Grier off waivers. The move comes after the team parted ways with Ben DiNucci and Garrett Gilbert as part of Tuesday's roster...
NFLNBC Sports

Mike McCarthy on Cam Newton: We’re “very excited” about our QB group

The Cowboys claimed Will Grier off of waivers on Wednesday to give them another quarterback to go with Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush, but another former Panthers signal caller was the subject of a question for Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy on Thursday. Many have suggested the Cowboys could use...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

5 Jaylon Smith trade landing spots that would make Cowboys happy

Linebacker Jaylon Smith no longer looks like the player the Cowboys paid handsomely, but which NFL teams could they potentially trade him to?. Jaylon Smith has never been hard to root for. He was projected as a top-10 pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, a terrible knee injury in his final college bowl game left his football future somewhat in jeopardy. The Dallas Cowboys, however, banked on his road back to the field as they used their second-round pick, No. 36 overall, to select the linebacker.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Mike McCarthy Announces Cowboys’ Decision On Cam Newton

On Monday, the Patriots released Cam Newton and almost immediately the Cowboys were mentioned as a potential landing spot. Like most teams, the Cowboys will only go as far as their quarterback takes them. Dak Prescott is obviously a top-10 quarterback in the league, but his health isn’t a guarantee. The franchise quarterback missed most of the 2020 season and then dealt with a shoulder strain during preseason camp. And while the Cowboys have repeatedly said he’ll be good to go for the 2021 season, it’s never a bad thing to have too much depth. Insert Newton.
NFLPosted by
Dallas Sports Focus

Cowboys roster move: Dallas claims former Carolina Panthers quarterback Will Grier

The Dallas Cowboys set their 53-man roster on Tuesday afternoon, but it was something that was always going to be under construction. With players being waived all across the NFL, some were obviously going to be claimed by different teams. Dallas did not lose any players that they waived, although Ron’Dell Carter is still going to leave and head to the Arizona Cardinals practice squad, but they did get in on the claiming action.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys Are Reportedly Adding Veteran Running Back

Will Grier isn’t the only player joining the Dallas Cowboys this Wednesday. It turns out the front office has agreed to terms on a deal with a veteran running back as well. According to ESPN insider Todd Archer, the Cowboys have signed former New York Giants running back Corey Clement.
NFLBleacher Report

Saquon Barkley's Health Could Decide NFC East Race

On the same day that New York Giants star running back Saquon Barkley took hits in practice as he tries to complete a long recovery from a torn ACL, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that the 24-year-old "has a strong chance to play Week 1" against the Denver Broncos. But around...
NFLthespun.com

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Cowboys Legend Troy Aikman

Troy Aikman is getting ready to begin yet another season covering the NFL for FOX. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned sports broadcaster has been working for FOX for nearly two decades. Aikman and play-by-play man Joe Buck for the lead broadcasting team for FOX on NFL Sundays. It hasn’t...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Breaking: Cowboys Star Won’t Play Against The Buccaneers

The Dallas Cowboys will be without one of their top offensive linemen in Week 1 after guard Zack Martin tested positive for COVID-19. Dallas placed Martin on the Reserve/COVID-19 list today. As a result, he won’t be suited up when the team takes on the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Breaking Zack Martin News

The Dallas Cowboys will be without arguably their best player against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night. Cowboys All-Pro offensive lineman Zack Martin is reportedly being put on the COVID-19/Reserve List. He will NOT play against the Buccaneers on Thursday night. The circumstances surrounding Martin’s placement on the list...

Comments / 0

Community Policy