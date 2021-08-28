Allysa Seely Successfully Defends Her Paralympic Gold Medal in Women's PTS2 Triathlon

She is the Team USA star who was given up for adoption after her birth in the Ukraine three years after the Chernobyl nuclear disaster and now has won two gold medals at the Tokyo Paralympics.Oksana Masters was born with defects linked to the radiation poisoning caused by the 1986 accident, with her legs missing weight-bearing bones.The 32-year-old was also born with six toes on each foot, five webbed fingers on each hand and no thumbs.After spending time in three orphanages she was adopted by single mother Gay Masters and moved to the US, where she lived in Buffalo,...