Sun And Showers For Florida; Tracking Hurricane Ida

Saturday features a mix of sun and clouds. Look for mostly afternoon showers and storms along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see showers and a few storms on a brisk and sometimes gusty ocean breeze throughout the day. The Lower Keys will feel the effects of Hurricane Ida off to the west, so look for periods of heavy rain and gusty winds there. A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Saturday will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf coast — but it will feel much hotter everywhere.