Georgia freshman DB David Daniel hit by car, suffers minor injuries

Earlier this week, Georgia freshman safety David Daniel was hit by a car near the intersection of Carlton Street and Sanford Drive. He suffered only minor injuries, per reports.

From Online Athens:

Safety David Daniel told UGA police that he sustained cuts to his left wrist and left thigh area and police noticed an open wound on his thigh, according to a police motor vehicle crash report.

The accident took place at 10:40 am on Tuesday morning.

He was hit by a vehicle after exiting a university transit bus. He was not hospitalized and, per the report, was “conscious and alert” upon the police’s arrival.

Daniel was deemed at fault by the police “for crossing the street not at a crosswalk,” for not yielding to the driver, crossing “in an unsafe manner,” and causing the driver to “not have sufficient time to take action to avoid the collision.”