Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Georgia freshman DB David Daniel hit by car, suffers minor injuries

By Joe Vitale
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LHCZm_0bfJK8X700

Earlier this week, Georgia freshman safety David Daniel was hit by a car near the intersection of Carlton Street and Sanford Drive. He suffered only minor injuries, per reports.

From Online Athens:

Safety David Daniel told UGA police that he sustained cuts to his left wrist and left thigh area and police noticed an open wound on his thigh, according to a police motor vehicle crash report.

The accident took place at 10:40 am on Tuesday morning.

He was hit by a vehicle after exiting a university transit bus. He was not hospitalized and, per the report, was “conscious and alert” upon the police’s arrival.

He suffered cuts to his wrist and thigh area. Per the report, police noticed an open wound on his thigh.

Daniel was deemed at fault by the police “for crossing the street not at a crosswalk,” for not yielding to the driver, crossing “in an unsafe manner,” and causing the driver to “not have sufficient time to take action to avoid the collision.”

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

32K+
Followers
65K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Carlton, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transit Bus#Db David Daniel#Uga
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Posted by
NBC News

Legendary 'Today' show weatherman Willard Scott dies at 87

Willard Scott, who forecast the weather for NBC's "Today" show for more than three decades and spent 65 years at NBC, has died, Al Roker said in an Instagram post on Saturday. "We lost a beloved member of our @todayshow family this morning. Willard Scott passed peacefully at the age of 87 surrounded by family, including his daughters Sally and Mary and his lovely wife, Paris," Roker captioned a series of heartwarming photos of him and Scott.
Posted by
CNN

Pete Buttigieg and husband Chasten announce the birth of their adopted children

(CNN) — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and his husband Chasten announced the birth of their son and daughter on Saturday. "Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all the kind wishes since first sharing the news that we're becoming parents," the Biden Cabinet secretary posted on social media. "We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family."
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court ruling on Texas abortion law rattles lawmakers

The Supreme Court’s decision last week to decline to block a restrictive Texas abortion law is rattling lawmakers in Washington and prompting the Biden administration to look for legal avenues that it says would protect women’s rights. Lawmakers and administration officials expressed concerns over the new law, which took effect...
Posted by
The Hill

Texas judge hands narrow win to abortion providers fighting new 6-week ban

A Texas state judge on Friday temporarily blocked an anti-abortion group from enforcing Texas's new 6-week abortion ban against Planned Parenthood, handing a narrow legal victory to abortion rights advocates. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble's (D) ruling does not invalidate the new law but rather halts Texas Right to Life and...
Posted by
Reuters

Argentine players to play against Brazil despite isolation order

SAO PAULO, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Three Argentine footballers accused of breaking Brazil’s quarantine laws are set to play in Sunday’s World Cup qualifier between the two sides, even though Brazil’s health regulator ordered their immediate isolation just hours earlier. The official line ups published by the South American Football...
Posted by
NBC News

Tom Brady says he contracted Covid in February after Super Bowl parade

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said he contracted Covid in February shortly after the team’s Super Bowl 55 parade. Brady, who has since been vaccinated, confirmed he was sick over the winter in an interview with the Tampa Bay Times. The superstar quarterback said the upcoming season will be...
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy