Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

0 Harbor Seal Point Roberts, WA 98281

washingtonwaterfronts.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePoint Roberts Real Estate at 0 Harbor Seal Point Roberts, WA 98281. Description: The real estate listing at 0 Harbor Seal Point Roberts, WA 98281 with the MLS# 1830146 has been on the Point Roberts market for 1 days. This property located in the Point Roberts subdivision is currently listed for $349,000.

www.washingtonwaterfronts.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harbor Seal#Point Roberts Real Estate#Nwmls#Compass
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
MLSwashingtonwaterfronts.com

2 Chauncey Ln W Pacific Beach, WA 98571

Pacific Beach Real Estate at 2 Chauncey Ln W Pacific Beach, WA 98571. Description: The real estate listing at 2 Chauncey Ln W Pacific Beach, WA 98571 with the MLS# 1735483 has been on the Pacific Beach market for 1 days. This property located in the Pacific Beach subdivision is currently listed for $204,900.
Real Estatewashingtonwaterfronts.com

4036 Legoe Bay Rd Lummi Island, WA 98262

Lummi Island Real Estate at 4036 Legoe Bay Rd Lummi Island, WA 98262. Description: The real estate listing at 4036 Legoe Bay Rd Lummi Island, WA 98262 with the MLS# 1834298 has been on the Lummi Island market for 1 days. This property located in the Lummi Island subdivision is currently listed for $948,000.
MLSwashingtonwaterfronts.com

280 Salmon St Brinnon, WA 98320

Brinnon Real Estate at 280 Salmon St Brinnon, WA 98320. Description: The real estate listing at 280 Salmon St Brinnon, WA 98320 with the MLS# 1833954 has been on the Brinnon market for 1 days. This property located in the Olympic Canal subdivision is currently listed for $249,000. GeoCoordinates:. 47.645233.
Real Estatewashingtonwaterfronts.com

2520 214th Ave E Lake Tapps, WA 98391

Lake Tapps Real Estate at 2520 214th Ave E Lake Tapps, WA 98391. Description: The real estate listing at 2520 214th Ave E Lake Tapps, WA 98391 with the MLS# 1761830 has been on the Lake Tapps market for 2 days. This property located in the Lake Tapps subdivision is currently listed for $749,925.
Port Orchard, WAwashingtonwaterfronts.com

4107 SE Baker Rd Port Orchard, WA 98367

Port Orchard Real Estate at 4107 Se Baker Rd Port Orchard, WA 98367. Description: The real estate listing at 4107 Se Baker Rd Port Orchard, WA 98367 with the MLS# 1725948 has been on the Port Orchard market for 194 days. This property located in the Port Orchard subdivision is currently listed for $219,000.
MLSwashingtonwaterfronts.com

31 E Alder St Port Ludlow, WA 98365

Port Ludlow Real Estate at 31 E Alder St Port Ludlow, WA 98365. Description: The real estate listing at 31 E Alder St Port Ludlow, WA 98365 with the MLS# 1832069 has been on the Port Ludlow market for 1 days. This property located in the Paradise Bay subdivision is currently listed for $150,000.
Real Estatesouthsoundmag.com

Harbor Heights

Welcome to luxurious comforts, an urban oasis of conveniences, and spectacular waterfront views. With modern kitchens, ample storage, and light-filled open living and dining areas, Harbor Heights is perfect for singles or couples seeking an active lifestyle within a 55+ community. For those looking for adventure and convenience, there’s no better place to call home.
Grandview, WAYakima Herald Republic

178602 Robertson, Grandview, WA 98930

Gorgeous four+ bedroom, three bath split-level home in country neighborhood. The lower level has a recreation room with wet bar, perfect for entertaining. There is a fireplace in the upstairs living room and a wood stove in the family room. The backyard is a park like setting with beautiful landscaping and firepit area. The development has a community well that is $480 annually for water usage inside and outside. The home is on a private septic. The average power bill runs $220 per month. Call your Realtor today to view this beautiful home.
Tieton, WAYakima Herald Republic

1215 Canal, Tieton, WA 98947

Just Listed this 2015 Manufactured Home, title is eliminated and is a 3 bed 2 bath home in Tieton, Affordable living with city services. Please allow 24 hrs notice as the property is occupied by Tenant. Call/text List agent for appointment. Buyer will need approval letter and ea money with any offer submitted. Closing will be subject to tenants rights, tenant is cooperative.
Real Estatewashingtonwaterfronts.com

1874 Sea Shell Ct

Views!!!! Stairs to Beach! A beyond charming treasure awaits you behind the entry gate...Exquisite West Facing Mid to Low Bank Waterfront 2 story home, 77' of waterfront looking onto the Olympic Mountains and Port Townsend. Shared Stairs with neighbor to the waterfront or talk a very short stoll to the Ledgewood Beach access. Hardwood floors and ceramic tile throughout. Beautiful garden areas, decks, and arbors to sit in and enjoy watching the ships go by. This is a very special property with a very private feel! This home is incredible, you must take time to go into the home and gardens beyond the gates! RV or Boat parking.
Real Estatewashingtonwaterfronts.com

890 E Trails End Dr

NW lakeside living tucked in the woods! Enjoy the serene views of Trails End Lake from your deck or use the public boat ramp to play. This 3037sf home provides 3 beds & 2.25 baths plus 125sf of covered deck. The open concept kitchen & living area is graced with beautiful, yet rustic knotty pine cabinetry & large double pane windows that let in the light. Upstairs is a master suite with renovated bath & large, walk-in tile shower. The 2 add'l bedrooms are close by & the main bath has a clawfoot tub. The daylight walk-out basement is complete with built-in bar. Outside features a large 3-car garage with shop & extra parking. Voluntary $50/yr. HOA membership offers access to a private Hood Canal beach, park & playground. Seller Pre-inspected.
Toppenish, WAYakima Herald Republic

101 Martin, Toppenish, WA 98948

Just listed this 1500+ sq ft rambler home with detached 3 car shop/ garage. Home is sits on a 2.63 acre parcel with an adjoining 3.28 acre parcel. Home features 3 bedroom 2 bath but home is missing some floor coverings. Property is served by Private well & Septic system, Yakima reservation irrigation is the irrigation provider. Property is to be sold together with the 2nd parcel, 2nd parcel has it's own parcel #, 2nd parcel currently has no well or septic system installed and 1st parcel septic drain field location is unknown. 2nd parcel was previously leased/rented for crops.
Selah, WAYakima Herald Republic

512 Viewcrest, Selah, WA 98942

Rare find! This adorable home is at the end of a cul-de-sac filled with low traffic. Step inside to an open concept living space and tons of natural daylight. New flooring, paint, fixtures and more have been updated throughout the home. The kitchen is an entertainers dream! The chefs kitchen is fully remodeled with new cabinets, walk-in pantry, stainless steal appliances and an island with bar seating. You will love the open shelving, modern lighting and full subway tile backsplash accenting this kitchen. This home has split bedrooms with the master bedroom and bath on one side of the house away from the other two for added privacy. The master features his and hers walk in closets, built in desk and an oversized subway tiled shower for two! This home sits on a spacious, parklike .24 acre.
Real Estatewashingtonwaterfronts.com

Should You Pay Above the Appraised Value of a House

In today’s highly competitive housing market with scarce supply, buyers around the country are finding that the only way to win a bid on a house is to go all out, often paying well above the home’s appraised value. On the surface, this might seem like a risky move. You’re...
Real Estatewashingtonwaterfronts.com

What A Tight Waterfront Housing Market Means for Buyers

A Tight Waterfront Housing Market Gets Tighter: What it Means for Buyers. Nationwide, the real estate market is in an unprecedented territory — that’s especially true for waterfront properties for sale in Washington State. The recent real estate boom is mostly favorable for waterfront property sellers making it more difficult...
Sunnyside, WAYakima Herald Republic

832 UPLAND, Sunnyside, WA 98944

New Listing! Enjoy your own personal backyard oasis! Large, fully fenced back yard. Landscaped with a covered outside patio on lower level of the house. Full deck above the patio allowing more shade in the afternoon and evening. Lots of remodeling done for your enjoyment. Four Bedroom and three Bath in this two-story home. Two car garage with plenty of off-street parking as well. The home has two fireplaces upstairs and one downstairs. This home also has 2 kitchens for guests or family members. Call for a showing today.

Comments / 0

Community Policy