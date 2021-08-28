0 Harbor Seal Point Roberts, WA 98281

Rare find! This adorable home is at the end of a cul-de-sac filled with low traffic. Step inside to an open concept living space and tons of natural daylight. New flooring, paint, fixtures and more have been updated throughout the home. The kitchen is an entertainers dream! The chefs kitchen is fully remodeled with new cabinets, walk-in pantry, stainless steal appliances and an island with bar seating. You will love the open shelving, modern lighting and full subway tile backsplash accenting this kitchen. This home has split bedrooms with the master bedroom and bath on one side of the house away from the other two for added privacy. The master features his and hers walk in closets, built in desk and an oversized subway tiled shower for two! This home sits on a spacious, parklike .24 acre.