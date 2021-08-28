Falcons utilizing Kyle Pitts to find exploitable matchups
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts will be used all over the team's offensive formations, according to ESPN's Michael Rothstein. Pitts has been impressing the team with his play at practice and has been held out of both preseason games to this point. The Falcons, under new head coach Arthur Smith, are reportedly planning to utilize Pitts to find exploitable matchups in opposing defense. Pitts' versatility allows him to line up all over Atlanta's formations and he has "the makeup of being an impact player from Week 1" according to Rothstein. Pitts opens his season against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 12th.www.numberfire.com
