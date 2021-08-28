Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Falcons utilizing Kyle Pitts to find exploitable matchups

By Zack Bussiere
numberfire.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAtlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts will be used all over the team's offensive formations, according to ESPN's Michael Rothstein. Pitts has been impressing the team with his play at practice and has been held out of both preseason games to this point. The Falcons, under new head coach Arthur Smith, are reportedly planning to utilize Pitts to find exploitable matchups in opposing defense. Pitts' versatility allows him to line up all over Atlanta's formations and he has "the makeup of being an impact player from Week 1" according to Rothstein. Pitts opens his season against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 12th.

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Rothstein
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#American Football#Espn#The Philadelphia Eagles#Fanduel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

Kemore Gamble, Kyle Pitts’ Replacement, Ready to Become “Best Tight End in the SEC”

There’s a reason the Atlanta Falcons made Kyle Pitts the highest-drafted tight end of all time when they selected him with the fourth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Pitts redefined the position with superb athleticism, route running, ball skills and red-zone production. Pitts was a beast for the Florida Gators, and there’s no way around that, but when he was out for a few games due to a concussion last year, Kemore Gamble stepped up.
NFLatlantafalcons.com

'My heart was moving faster than my legs': Kyle Pitts shines in Falcons final preseason game

If you blinked, used the bathroom, or went to get a drink, you might have missed it, but Kyle Pitts finally made his NFL debut — and he did not disappoint. Pitts was lined up on the left side of the offensive line and quickly ran to the right as the ball was snapped. When Browns linebacker Elijah Lee chased after Feleipe Franks, Pitts was left wide open in the flat for a dump-off pass, and he quickly showed why he was the No.4 overall pick.
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Kyle Pitts flashes impressive catch and run to make Falcons fan salivate

In a nice SEC connection, Feleipe Franks found Kyle Pitts for an impressive catch and run for the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday in a preseason game against the Cleveland Browns. It turned into a 27-yard play as Pitts’ lone catch by late in the second quarter. Franks himself started 4-for-7 passing for 61 yards. He was sacked once.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons: Kyle Pitts is even faster than his 4.44-forty time

Months ago, before the Atlanta Falcons made Kyle Pitts the highest-drafted tight end in NFL history, Kyle Pitts took the field for the Florida Gators pro-day. Safe to say, he broke the internet. He weighed in at 246 pounds while being six-foot-six, but what really blew everyone away was the fact that he ran the 40-yard dash in a blazing unofficial 4.44 seconds.
NFLblackchronicle.com

Kyle Pitts Fantasy Football 2021: Changes in ADP, mock draft tracker, offseason updates on Falcons tight end

Kyle Pitts enters his first Fantasy Football season as that one player we see every August whose ADP starts going up and seemingly never stops because there will always be analysts like myself who still see a path to beat out his ADP regardless of where it lands. Part of what gets some of us so excited about Pitts is the state of the tight end position in Fantasy. People talk about the running back dead zone, but there’s nothing quite as vast on a per-player basis as the tight end dead zone. Finding tight ends who can make a weekly difference can be the key component in a Championship roster — as was the case for Darren Waller and Travis Kelce managers in 2020.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

WATCH: Kyle Pitts plows through Browns defenders

Atlanta Falcons rookie tight end Kyle Pitts has been one of the most anticipated rookies to watch in the National Football League. Tonight he showed everyone why as it took several Browns defenders to bring him down in the open field. Check the video below. It was a 27-yard catch...
NFLatlantafalcons.com

Twitter erupts after Kyle Pitts long reception in first NFL action

Football fans everywhere, and especially Falcons fans, have been eagerly waiting for No. 4 overall pick Kyle Pitts' first NFL appearance — and he didn't disappoint in Sunday night's preseason game against the Cleveland Browns. On his first NFL drive, Pitts took a pass 27 yards, even breaking a few tackles on the way.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Atlanta Falcons TE Kyle Pitts reacts to NFL debut

Over the weekend, Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts made his NFL debut when he took the field for the Falcons’ final preseason game vs. the Cleveland Browns. Pitts was drafted with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Florida. In the 19-10 loss, Pitts...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons: Kyle Pitts makes a big play on first NFL touch

Atlanta Falcons rookie Kyle Pitts should be expected to do big things in his rookie NFL season. His first NFL touch went for a huge gain. The Atlanta Falcons hired Terry Fontenot as their general manager in 2021 along with a brand-new head coach in Arthur Smith, and together, that brain trust decided not to invest in the future at the quarterback position in the 2021 NFL Draft. Despite having an opportunity to take Georgia native Justin Fields, the Falcons opted to use the fourth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft on Florida tight end Kyle Pitts, one of the most freakish offensive weapons to come along in some time.
NFLYardbarker

Glazer on Falcons: 'Will Kyle Pitts Live Up to Hype?'

Atlanta Falcons Fans haven't gotten a look at Kyle Pitts in action during the preseason yet, but NFL analyst Jay Glazer is confident that Pitts will be a star in the NFL. FOX Sports' Glazer was asked if the rookie Pitts would live up to the lofty expectations placed on him. The Falcons made Pitts the highest-drafted tight end in history, and some analysts said he is the highest rated tight end they had ever scouted.
NFLYardbarker

Falcons Finale: Should Matt Ryan & Kyle Pitts Play?

There is no automatic right answer here - 32 different ways to skin the NFL cat, so to speak, when it comes to how to manage the final preseason game. Use is at a tryout for the deep backups? Use it as a tuneup for the front-line stars?. Play .long-time...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Kyle Pitts Shares Honest Admission On His Preseason Debut

Atlanta Falcons rookie tight end Kyle Pitts didn’t make his preseason debut until the final preseason game – and he only got limited snaps in the 19-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns. So how did he feel about his preseason debut?. Speaking to the Atlanta Falcons team website, Pitts said...
NFLsportstalkatl.com

After playing with Tony Gonzalez, Matt Ryan knows what he has in Kyle Pitts

Matt Ryan has played with some impressive pass-catchers in his time in Atlanta, at least two Hall of Famers in Tony Gonzalez and Julio Jones. Even though Tony G was in the latter years of his career, the long-time Chief was critical to many playoff runs for the Falcons. Nobody knows this better than Ryan.
NFLYardbarker

Is Atlanta Too Low In Power Rankings?

NFL training camps, preseason and roster cuts are in the rearview mirror. Games that count are about to be played. While the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers dominate the top of most season projections, there are bound to be some surprises this season ... Maybe the Atlanta Falcons are one of them?

Comments / 0

Community Policy