Cibola County, NM

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cibola, Valencia by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-27 18:45:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-27 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cibola; Valencia FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHWESTERN VALENCIA AND SOUTHEASTERN CIBOLA COUNTIES At 645 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms that produced heavy rain across southeast Cibola County has ended. However, between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain has fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Northwestern Valencia and Southeastern Cibola Counties FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov

