Flood Advisory issued for Dona Ana by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-27 18:45:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-27 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Dona Ana The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Central Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico * Until 845 PM MDT. * At 647 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Organ and East Mesa.alerts.weather.gov
