Flood Advisory issued for Socorro by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 17:39:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-27 20:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Socorro The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Central Socorro County in central New Mexico * Until 1000 PM MDT. * At 647 PM MDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms moving slowly towards the northeast. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Socorro, Escondida, Lemitar and Chamizal. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.75 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.