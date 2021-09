Kanye West has been accused by another designer of ripping off the logo he used on his merch for the Donda album listening event held in Atlanta in July. On Wednesday (Spet. 1), XXL confimed with up-and-coming brand Infinity G8ds that they claim the shirts Kanye sold at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the ATL last month, which dons the Star of David with a cross in the middle, look relatively similar to the logo for Infinity G8ds.