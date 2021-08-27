Oakland officials, community members react to possible ending of police federal oversight
Civil rights attorneys John Burris and Jim Chanin signaled earlier this week that they are preparing to begin talks with city of Oakland officials to bring an end to the Oakland Police Department’s federal court oversight program, which has been in place for 18 years and was the result of the “Riders” case in which a squad of West Oakland cops brutalized and planted drugs on dozens of people.oaklandside.org
