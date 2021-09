No More Heroes III is finally here, and we’ve definitely got something to say about the new sequel. For those that are picking it up, you’ll likely discover that this new entry has quite a few collectibles. Well worry not, as GotGame has you covered! Much like for Travis Strikes Again, we’ve got a handy guide to help you find all the collectibles in No More Heroes III. While these don’t have much influence on the story, there may be some minor location spoilers below. Reader discretion is advised.