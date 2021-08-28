Cancel
Bills activate WR Cole Beasley, three others from Reserve/COVID-19 list

FingerLakes1
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuffalo’s week of COVID-19-related absences has reached a conclusion. The Bills activated receivers Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis, and defensive tackles Star Lotulelei and Vernon Butler from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Friday. Buffalo also placed defensive tackle Treyvon Hester on injured reserve and waived receiver Rico Gafford and defensive tackle Joey Ivie to make room for the returning players.

Person
Joey Ivie
#Bills#Covid#American Football#Wr#The Reserve Covid 19#Buffalo#Beasley Davis#Nfl Network#Nflpa
